Whether we admit it or not, expectations play an important part of our theater-going experience. And, expectations start with titles. For instance the Williamstown Theatre Festival is, through July 31, offering “Most Happy in Concert.” Since it features the songs of Frank Loesser’s “Most Happy Fella,” it is reasonable to expect it’s a concert version of Loesser’s near-operatic masterpiece.

WILLIAMSTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO