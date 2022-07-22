Utah Tech continues transition away from Dixie State with upgrades at Greater Zion Stadium

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
When Utah Tech University football hosts its home opener on Sept. 10 against Chadron State, Greater Zion Stadium will have a much newer look than it did in 2021.

Gone are the white tents that held Utah Tech gameday operations and out-of-date locker rooms, and in will be a brand-new press box and updated facilities for players and coaches as the Trailblazers enter their third season of D-I play.

Plans to upgrade the football field began five years ago, prior to making the jump to the D-I level and making the name change from Dixie State to Utah Tech.

Dig deeper:How Utah Tech and Southern Utah are preparing for a year of rebuilds and rivalry

Now, the changes have tied directly into UTU’s transformation as a school and have even become a driving force in the changing culture on the campus.

Initial designs to the press box and in the locker rooms had to be altered to go along with the rebrand. Once the state legislature voted to change the name from Dixie State to Utah Tech, the university had to make changes to fit the new look.

“We had to make some quick moves,” said Utah Tech Executive Director of Athletics Ken Beazer. “We were already in the process of building the facility so had to quickly go and make some adjustments to that with the rebrand.”

Beazer estimates the cost of the project is around $23 million, but the budget has been a moving target through the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain and workforce issues.

“I don’t think you could have picked a worse time to start a project than we happened to at the time,” Beazer said.

The new Utah Tech locker area features 150 individually vented lockers, and a loading dock to allow quick and easy access for equipment for visiting teams and for when the Trailblazers go on the road.

“If you ever played football, you know how important that is,” Beazer said of the new locker features.

A player’s lounge and separate locker rooms for coaches is also part of the upgrade.

When current Utah Tech head football coach Paul Peterson was hired upgrading the locker rooms was one of the first things he noticed the university needed, according to Jon Gibb, Utah Tech’s Director of Facility Planning and Construction.

“Athletics under the direction of Ken has been very involved from the start with the design, with the flow of the rooms and the spaces and how athletic training interacts with the football team and how fans interact with the football team,” said Gibb.

With the upgraded facilities, Beazer and Peterson have already seen an uptick in recruiting to the university.

“I think for me facility-wise, I look at it as a recruiting standpoint,” said Peterson. “Ken talks about the look and feel of division I and I think this just adds to it. Having those new facilities and a new locker room was much-needed for these guys to have a place that’s going to be comfortable for them and a safe place and to be able to build that team culture and chemistry to help get us to where we want to be.”

The upgrades also include a new ticketing and merchandising building, as well as a Greater Zion welcome center.

The new press box has two separate levels, one for gameday operations, and a fan experience level.

There are three separate seating options on level four of the press box.

Suite levels hold up to 12 people and can host private parties. The suites were sold out almost immediately, being sold out before construction even began to the facility. There are two suites on each end of the press box.

Loge seating is open-air and has access to food and other amenities in the press box. Loge boxes are four seats per table and run from the existing grandstand up to level four.

The final level is club seating, which holds 48 seats at the 50-yard line and has many of the same features as loge seating.

“These experiences have never been offered south of LaVell Edwards Stadium,” Beazer said.

On the fifth floor, Utah Tech gameday operations workers and coaches will be able to see the action from high above.

Beazer and Gibb are both confident that the upgrades will be completed by the home opener against Chadron State.

“This is truly a state-of-the-art facility that we’re looking forward to opening and letting everybody see,” Beazer said. “We just have to get it done.”

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

