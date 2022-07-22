Men's Tennis adds Mosvold to the 2022-23 roster

If you were building a Mount Rushmore of important figures in Arkansas football history, there’s no doubt that Frank Broyles would be on there. But right there with him would be Harold Horton. Horton’s ties to the Razorbacks — and the state of Arkansas — run deep. He was part of three Southwest Conference championship teams in the early ‘60s under Frank Broyles, who then hired him as an assistant coach — a position he would hold for 13 years. After an unceremonious end to his time as a Razorback assistant and two years in the business sector, Horton was hired as the head coach at Central Arkansas, where he would win two NAIA national championships in eight seasons. He would return to Arkansas in 1990, working in football operations, before eventually serving as the president of the Razorback Foundation. All told, Horton had a major impact on the Hog football program for nearly 40 years. In this episode, Hogs+ senior contributor Clay Henry tells the story of Razorback great Harold Horton, with help from former Arkansas players and coaches like Tim Horton, Louis Campbell and Mike Boschetti.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 9 HOURS AGO