ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Men's Tennis adds Mosvold to the 2022-23 roster

By Ben Breitbach
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback men’s tennis announced the addition of NJCAA doubles national champion Jakob Mosvold to the 2022-23 roster on Friday. The Houston, Texas native was also the national runner-up in the Flight 5 singles bracket last season while at Tyler Junior College. Mosvold helped Tyler...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Catalon Lands on Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Jalen Catalon has been selected to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list, which is presented annually to the nation’s top defensive back. Catalon is one of 35 players to be named to the list and one of six...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 167: Harold Horton

If you were building a Mount Rushmore of important figures in Arkansas football history, there’s no doubt that Frank Broyles would be on there. But right there with him would be Harold Horton. Horton’s ties to the Razorbacks — and the state of Arkansas — run deep. He was part of three Southwest Conference championship teams in the early ‘60s under Frank Broyles, who then hired him as an assistant coach — a position he would hold for 13 years. After an unceremonious end to his time as a Razorback assistant and two years in the business sector, Horton was hired as the head coach at Central Arkansas, where he would win two NAIA national championships in eight seasons. He would return to Arkansas in 1990, working in football operations, before eventually serving as the president of the Razorback Foundation. All told, Horton had a major impact on the Hog football program for nearly 40 years. In this episode, Hogs+ senior contributor Clay Henry tells the story of Razorback great Harold Horton, with help from former Arkansas players and coaches like Tim Horton, Louis Campbell and Mike Boschetti.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Montana State
City
Houston, AR
KHBS

Keeping your lawn green in the heat

ROGERS, Ark. — With the recent drought and hot temperatures, keeping your yard looking fresh and green can be a chore. 40/29 talked with a local landscaping expert about ways to keep that lawn green in a drought. You want to make sure you water your yard and plants,...
ROGERS, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Woman spots sheep living with herd of deer in Fayetteville

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Or maybe you do, we suppose, if you live near a certain wooded area in Fayetteville. According to a post on the What’s Up Fayetteville Facebook group Thursday, local resident Leslie Sherill on Wedesday spotted a sheep (or a goat?) that had apparently been adopted by a family of deer traveling together in Fayetteville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyler Junior College#The University Of Houston#Men S Tennis#Njcaa#Ita
5newsonline.com

Arkansas families having to apply for free lunch program

ARKANSAS, USA — Food insecurity continues to be a problem in Arkansas and because of that many families rely on the free and reduced lunch program. But this year the program is going to look a little different. In the last two years, because of a federal grant in...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Christina Howard

Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & Museum

There are few places across America that perfectly bring back the nostalgia of days gone by like Walton 5 & 10 on the Bentonville, AR town square. Bentonville is located in NW Arkansas. This area is the gem of the beautiful state known as The Natural State. Bentonville was unknowingly putting it's mark on the map when Sam Walton opened his 5 &10 on the Bentonville square in 1950. The small seed grew into the world's largest retailer, Walmart. Today, that humble little store with a big future is the home of The Walmart Museum.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas animal shelters hosting free pet adoptions this weekend

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Best Friends Lifesaving Center (BFLC) has partnered with over 550 animal shelters and rescue partners nationwide for an adoption campaign. This campaign is in an effort to encourage people to adopt pets from local shelters. Eight Arkansas shelters and Best Friends Lifesaving Center will be participating...
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Arts council sees early concepts for new hotel in downtown Fayetteville

The city’s arts council will provide input on how art can be integrated into a new hotel development in downtown Fayetteville. Members of the council this week saw early concepts for a proposed seven-story hotel on the south side of the civic plaza of the Ramble, which is part of city’s ongoing cultural arts corridor project.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Arkansas soon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s now a fourth COVID-19 vaccine to fight the virus. The CDC signed off on the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Director of Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said the vaccine was made using different technology than mRNA vaccines like the Pfizer or Moderna shots. “The Novavax {vaccine} is what […]
ARKANSAS STATE
dronedj.com

DroneUp expands Walmart drone delivery and UAV services in Arkansas

Aerial delivery and tech solutions provider DroneUp has expanded its UAV delivery operation in Arkansas with an additional station, from which it will transport orders to Walmart clients and provide UAV services to other local businesses. DroneUp said it has added a third site to its operations in Arkansas with...
ROGERS, AR
THV11

'Near tears:' Arkansas mom receives random act of kindness

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Every mom knows handling kids’ meltdowns can be hard, and for one mom leaving swim practice in Rogers with her two kids, that tantrum felt defeating. But that’s when what felt like humility for the mom, was greeted with humanity. Devon Linden is a...
ROGERS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy