A charitable foundation has sold a 139,567-square-foot industrial park in North Hollywood for $37 million, with all proceeds going to help children and the elderly. The Ben B. and Joyce E. Eisenberg Foundation sold the Sherman Way Industrial Center, consisting of five industrial buildings bordered by Raymer Street, Bellaire Avenue and Sherman Way, the San Fernando Valley Business Journal reported. The price was $265 per square foot.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO