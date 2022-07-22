ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Poland's leader seeks to assure public of energy security

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gp6VxJf00

At a time of rising discontent with high inflation and shortages of coal for heating, Poland’s prime minister sought to reassure the public Friday that sufficient supplies of natural gas and coal are being assembled.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attributed the problems to Russia's nearly five-month war in Ukraine , saying the country's main ruling party, Law and Justice, “will do everything to adjust the energy strategy to the times of war. It's already adjusted to the times of war.”

“We will cope with the effects of the war in Ukraine; we will cope with inflation,” Morawiecki said, speaking in Parliament.

The matter is of crucial significance to the right-wing governing coalition led by Law and Justice. As public discontent rises, opinion polls suggest it could lose a parliamentary majority in an election next year and with it, the ability to implement its policies.

Poland's year-on-year inflation rate hit 15.5% in June, the highest in 25 years, while prices on gas and especially on coal have skyrocketed. The price of quality coal, which millions of households use for heating and Poland had largely obtained from Russia, tripled in recent months as imports were cut amid sanctions on Moscow for its aggression in Ukraine.

The government has introduced lower, regulated prices for households and recently ordered some state energy companies to make urgent purchases of coal for individual users. Most of the coal that Poland produces goes to industry needs.

Morawiecki blamed the higher prices and concerns about winter shortages on Russia and its invasion of neighboring Ukraine, which also borders Poland.

He vowed that gas and coal supplies will be sufficient, saying coal purchases have been made from many countries and that gas storage tanks will be full for winter.

Opposition politicians and some economists criticized his words as being overly optimistic.

———

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Daily Mail

Putin 'suffers late-night health scare with medics rushed to his bedside' says Telegram channel which has made various claims about Putin's welfare

Vladimir Putin suffered a late-night health scare over the weekend, according to a Telegram channel which claims to monitor the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old suffered from 'severe nausea' overnight Friday into Saturday with doctors rushed to his bedside for around three hours, General SVR channel said. Putin has now...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Security#Russia#Opinion Polls#Ukraine#Justice#Parliament
HuffPost

Rep. Jamie Raskin 'Impatient' With Slow Pace Of DOJ Jan. 6 Investigation

Rep. Jamie Raskin said he was “impatient” with the slow pace of the Department of Justice and its investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The Maryland Democrat voiced his concerns during an interview Friday with SiriusXM, per The Hill. His statement came one day after the House select committee, which is probing former President Donald Trump’s irresponsible inaction during the insurrection, concluded its final hearing of the summer.
MARYLAND STATE
Reuters

Factbox-How Tunisia's president has tightened his grip

TUNIS, July 24 (Reuters) - President Kais Saied has been steadily consolidating his grip over Tunisia since seizing broad powers a year ago. As he puts a new constitution to a referendum on Monday, critics believe it will formalise what they see as a march to one-man rule that has trashed the democratic gains set in train by the 2011 revolution.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
BBC

Tunisia referendum: Voters decide whether to increase president's powers

Tunisians are voting in a referendum on a controversial new constitution. President Kais Saied says the vote is necessary in order to advance political reforms. But his opponents say it will entrench the powers he seized a year ago when he embarked on what has essentially been one-man rule. Tunisia...
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

755K+
Followers
167K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy