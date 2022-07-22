ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your week in Metro Detroit: Sustaining Michigan's child care system

By Dave Boucher, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Good morning, Free Press subscribers,

How do I balance the need to succeed professionally, as a husband and as a new dad?

It's a question I've done my best to address in the past year, as a new father to a delightful baby girl. But I'm privileged; I rely on a wonderful personal network that ensures my daughter consistently has access to quality care.

Tens of thousands of Michiganders don't have that same luxury. Parents, educators, advocates, elected leaders and others all told me the same thing: the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted longstanding problems with sustaining the state's childcare system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40vHWJ_0gp6Vr1J00

Although there are some government subsidies, many don't qualify. It means the annual cost of care is roughly the same price as a new car — untenable for any number of parents. That forces thousands to leave the workforce, reducing enrollment at day care centers that are already financially strapped. Less cash flow makes it even harder to pay quality early educators, a career that generally attracts eager leaders who could likely earn more working at a fast food restaurant.

But, there are solutions. Last year the state dedicated more than $1.4 billion in federal pandemic relief funding to grants and other efforts aimed at keeping day care centers open. Legislators recently tweaked several key laws, moves that could help smaller centers earn more revenue while helping parents access key safety information.

And a new pilot program aims to entirely re-envision how society pays for child care. It's already having a real impact on the life of one child care provider and has the capacity to help many more.

I hope you take the time to engage with this story, and more broadly think about the parents grappling with ways to pay the bills and provide their kids with the quality care all families deserve.

Thank you for your subscription.

Dave Boucher, Government and politics reporter

You can reach me at dboucher@freepress.com or on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.

Now scroll down for more of our top-notch journalism made possible by subscribers like you:

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Your week in Metro Detroit: Sustaining Michigan's child care system

