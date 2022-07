Demi Stokes has heaped praise on the unused members of England’s squad at Euro 2022 and insisted they will do everything they can to push the team on to success in Tuesday’s semi-final against Sweden.Manchester City defender Stokes is one of five players, including two goalkeepers, in the 23-strong group who have yet to appear for the Lionesses during their four wins at the tournament so far.Boss Sarina Wiegman has favoured a settled team and picked the same starting XI for each victory, but she has regularly turned to her bench for inspiration, most notably in the dramatic 2-1...

SOCCER ・ 17 HOURS AGO