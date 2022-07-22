ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile eagle returns to St. Pat's park after rehab from fall

By Joseph Dits, South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
SOUTH BEND − The juvenile eagle that fell from the collapsed and dwindling nest at St. Patrick’s County Park in late June returned home Wednesday.

After almost three weeks in rehab, the young eagle dubbed ND17 gained enough weight, strength and flying skills that staff from the nonprofit Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center drove him to a gravel lot not far from the nest. They carried him out in a cage, then opened its hatch.

ND17 took a couple of steps out, then promptly launched into flight as he headed toward the tree line where remnants of the nest still exist. He perched in a tree. Eventually, he and his two siblings were soaring and squealing over the rehab, park and University of Notre Dame staff in the lot.

Humane Indiana had kept the release low key to avoid too much public pressure on the eagle family. The three juveniles were hatched this spring and likely will depart for life on their own in several weeks.

As The Tribune has reported, about half of the nest had collapsed June 21. ND17, the youngest of the three juveniles, fell in late June while the three were jockeying for space on the nest. After a few days of observing him near the ground, Humane Indiana on June 30 took the weak, emaciated and dehydrated bird for rehab, which included letting him practice flight within a long enclosure. Director Nicole Harmon had said the agency tried to avoid interfering unless his life was at risk.

“By the time we left the location,” Harmon said of his return home, “ND17 was back in the stand of trees where the nest is located and not far from another one of the siblings.”

The nest has continued to dwindle. A fraction of its former self, it’s now just a few sticks and a pile of decayed organic matter. The eagles still use it as an occasional dining table, though less frequently. They more regularly perch on nearby branches.

“This is the time of their life when they’re using the nest less and less,” said Brett Peters, who manages Notre Dame’s live “eagle cam” as assistant director of its on-site Linked Experimental Ecosystem Facility.

Find Tribune staff writer Joseph Dits on Facebook at SBTOutdoorAdventures or 574-235-6158 or jdits@sbtinfo.com.

