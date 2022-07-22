ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ex-officer gets 2.5 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights

By Harold Maass
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1heu3O_0gp6VZKL00
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A federal judge in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane to two-and-a-half years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights, reports The New York Times. Lane held down the unarmed Black man's legs while another officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck, eventually killing him.

A jury found Lane guilty of violating Floyd's rights by failing to provide him with medical care, although he twice suggested rolling Floyd onto his side to help him breathe. Prosecutors had asked for the maximum sentence, with more than twice as much prison time. "It's insulting that he didn't get the maximum amount of time," said Philonise Floyd, one of Floyd's brothers. Lane is awaiting sentencing on a state manslaughter charge.

Comments / 9

Matt
3d ago

My hope is that Minneapolis police take hands off approach to stopping crime until the day Derek Chauvin is released. Criminals from across the country should know they are welcome in Minneapolis by the Governor, the Mayor, The City council and the Antifa Attorney General. Just so you Criminals know, Minneapolis has only 12 officers on Duty between 4pm and 3am Friday night and Saturday nights..They used to have 60. Stay safe officers, you deserve better.

Reply(1)
7
We all bleed red
3d ago

I believe office Lane should of got no time. He was a New cop and he did tell officer Chauvin to turn him over. Brand new officer didn't even get a chance to show the community who he was. I believe in my heart he would of been a wonderful part of the police department

Reply(1)
5
claire fletcher
3d ago

He did nothing! They all did the people a favor and got a career criminal off the streets

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reason.com

Even at His Sentencing Hearing, Derek Chauvin Did Not Manage To Express Remorse for Killing George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, who received a 21-year federal sentence yesterday for lethally violating George Floyd's constitutional rights, still seems to think he did nothing wrong by kneeling on his victim's neck until he was dead. Judging from Chauvin's conspicuous failure to express remorse prior to his sentencing, he is sticking with the story he told at his state trial last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

What's next for 3 other ex-cops in Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to federal prison, attention turns to the fates of three fellow ex-cops who are still working their way through a complicated web of state and federal court proceedings arising from the killing of George Floyd.Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane still await sentencing for their convictions on federal civil rights charges in February. Lane awaits sentencing in state court after pleading guilty to a reduced charge there, while Thao and Kueng are scheduled to stand trial in October on state charges of aiding and abetting both...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
papermag.com

Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 More Years in Prison

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to over 20 more years in prison. Seven months after pleading guilty to two counts of violating George Floyd's civil rights, Chauvin has now been given 21 years in federal prison. He will serve this term concurrently with his current 22½-year sentence for murder, which will also be followed by 5 additional years of supervised release. However, Chauvin will also receive credit for time already served, meaning this second sentence will be an additional 20 years and five months.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

American cop who shot dead an unarmed Australian yoga instructor in her pyjamas outside her home walks FREE after serving less than five years in jail

A former Minneapolis cop who shot dead an unarmed Australian yoga instructor after she called 911 about a potential sexual assault outside her home has walked free from jail. Mohamed Noor, 36, gunned down Justine Ruszczyk, 40, on the night of July 15, 2017, as he and fellow officer Matthew Harrity arrived at her home to investigate the disturbance.
YOGA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Mic

Cheer’s Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison

Jerry Harris has had quite the fall from grace. The former competitive cheerleader had a wild turn in 2020 as an audience favorite on the Netflix documentary show, Cheer. But now, he will be serving 12 years in prison for sex crimes. In February, Harris pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Minneapolis Police#Civil Rights#The New York Times
Daily Mail

New York state's top judge steps down after she is investigated for 'interfering' in disciplinary hearing for court association boss who threatened to expose her for 'having an affair'

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore is currently at the centre of a state ethics probe which was launched before her announcement on Monday that she was going to be retiring. The investigation is examining weather married DiFiore, 66, interfered in the disciplinary hearing of Dennis Quirk, the New York State Court Officers Association president.
POLITICS
MSNBC

The case for charging Trump with manslaughter

The next Jan. 6 committee hearing — a prime-time finale after seven previous hearings — is expected to focus even more intently on what was happening inside the White House during the insurrection. I will be listening for evidence of a crime that has gone largely undiscussed: manslaughter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former corrections officer charged with running massive drug trafficking ring in Florida

A former Florida prison officer has been charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation in the state.Authorities say that Christina Guess of DeLand, Florida, was allegedly in charge of a ring that smuggled 24 pounds of methamphetamine into the US from Mexico.“This drug is extremely addictive. It ravages families,” Chief Deputy Brian Henderson of Volusia Sheriff’s Office told WESH.Guess, who has served time previously for drug trafficking, worked for the state of Florida for 12 years, according to Chief Deputy Henderson.“We investigated her a few years ago as well for trafficking meth and sent her to prison, and...
DELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy