Former security officials insist that the United States made every effort to integrate Russia, rejecting claims that America "tried to humiliate" the former Soviet Union. "I will go out on a limb here and say that I think everybody from the Clinton administration to the Bush administration, to the Obama administration, to the Trump administration did everything possible to try to integrate Russia into the international system," Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice said Friday at the Aspen Security Forum.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO