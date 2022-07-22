ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goyo Reveals a Collaboration With ‘Legend’ La India Is Coming: ‘I Know Everyone Will Enjoy It’

By Jessica Roiz
 3 days ago
Goyo revealed that a collaboration with La India is in the works, sharing all the details to Billboard at the 2022 Premios Juventud red carpet on Thursday (July 21).

The Colombian artist expressed that she and the Puerto Rican salsa singer connected via direct message on Instagram. “She invited me to a song that she’s going to release,” Goyo explains. “It was very exciting for me because she’s, after Celia Cruz, she’s a reference for me. I see her as a woman who can sit on the salsa throne. She’s like a legend.”

Goyo, who also noted that the music video was filmed in Puerto Rico with “lots of Boricua talent,” said the song is a tropical and hip-hop fusion. “It’s about female empowerment and removing the dark clouds from our life,” she adds. “I know everyone will enjoy it.”

The artist, who recently kicked off her solo career, not only joined Cazzu and Angela Aguilar for a heartfelt tribute to Kany Garcia, one of this year’s Agent of Change honorees, but was also nominated for trendiest artist alongside Bad Bunny, Danna Paola, Emilia, Goyo, Grupo Firme, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, and Reik.

The 2022 Premios Juventud took place Thursday (July 21) live from San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the first time. The awards show was televised live on Univision and hosted by Danna Paola, Grupo Firme‘s Eduin Caz, Prince Royce, and television personality Clarissa Molina.

Colombian phenomenon Karol G was the night’s big winner, taking home nine awards, followed by Grupo Firme with four trophies.

