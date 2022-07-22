Jadon Sancho: 'I'm excited for the upcoming season'

Jadon Sancho has claimed that he is excited for the upcoming season with Manchester United

Jadon Sancho has claimed that he is excited for the upcoming season with Manchester United.

The former Manchester City academy player had a rough start to life at his new club, in what was a disastrous season for the Red Devils last time around.

After signing for the club last summer finally after a long-drawn protracted saga involving his transfer from German club Borussia Dortmund, there was excitement and intrigue about his signing.

But he endured a tough start at Old Trafford. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who brought him to the club, got sacked midway through the season, and Ralf Rangnick came in as the interim manager.

In a season that got already marred with injuries for the young forward, he managed to make 38 appearances, scoring a total of 5 goals and assisting only 3 during his time on the pitch last season.

But he has looked lively on United's pre-season tour this summer, scoring the opener at the Rajamangala Stadium in a 4-0 routing of rivals Liverpool, and scoring again last Tuesday against Crystal Palace in Melbourne.

His performances have been impressive under new boss Erik ten Hag so far, and he looks ready to finally start to flourish with the ball at his feet at United.

In an interview with the club media , when Sancho was asked about his feelings ahead of his second season with the Premier League side, he said, "It’s my second year now, settling into the team, knowing how players play and I’m excited for the upcoming season, with a new manager and how he wants us to play, and I think it will be good for myself.

"The training, especially in pre-season, has been a real positive and all the lads have taken on board what he’s saying; you can see it in the games, we’re creating a lot more chances, keeping the ball more and just making good things out of the style we’re playing."

The record-time Premier League take on Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening league game on Sunday, 7th August, which will be new manager ten Hag's first competitive game in charge of the Red Devils.

