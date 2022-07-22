ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jadon Sancho: 'I'm excited for the upcoming season'

By Soumyajit Roy
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQNVl_0gp6VT1z00

Jadon Sancho has claimed that he is excited for the upcoming season with Manchester United

Jadon Sancho has claimed that he is excited for the upcoming season with Manchester United.

The former Manchester City academy player had a rough start to life at his new club, in what was a disastrous season for the Red Devils last time around.

After signing for the club last summer finally after a long-drawn protracted saga involving his transfer from German club Borussia Dortmund, there was excitement and intrigue about his signing.

But he endured a tough start at Old Trafford. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who brought him to the club, got sacked midway through the season, and Ralf Rangnick came in as the interim manager.

In a season that got already marred with injuries for the young forward, he managed to make 38 appearances, scoring a total of 5 goals and assisting only 3 during his time on the pitch last season.

IMAGO / News Images

But he has looked lively on United's pre-season tour this summer, scoring the opener at the Rajamangala Stadium in a 4-0 routing of rivals Liverpool, and scoring again last Tuesday against Crystal Palace in Melbourne.

His performances have been impressive under new boss Erik ten Hag so far, and he looks ready to finally start to flourish with the ball at his feet at United.

In an interview with the club media , when Sancho was asked about his feelings ahead of his second season with the Premier League side, he said, "It’s my second year now, settling into the team, knowing how players play and I’m excited for the upcoming season, with a new manager and how he wants us to play, and I think it will be good for myself.

"The training, especially in pre-season, has been a real positive and all the lads have taken on board what he’s saying; you can see it in the games, we’re creating a lot more chances, keeping the ball more and just making good things out of the style we’re playing."

The record-time Premier League take on Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening league game on Sunday, 7th August, which will be new manager ten Hag's first competitive game in charge of the Red Devils.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
United Transfer Room

Erik Ten Hag's Plans For Manchester United's Games Against Atletico Madrid And Rayo Vallecano Revealed

Erik Ten Hag's plans for Manchester United's two fixtures against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano have been revealed, if a report is to be believed. The Red Devils have enjoyed a successful pre-season so far and despite the draw with Aston Villa on Saturday putting a dampener on the end of the team's tour of Australia, things have still been positive overall.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#Manchester United Jadon#German#Borussia Dortmund#Old Trafford#Imago News Images#Crystal Palace#Sec
BBC

City still need a left-back - Lescott

On Saturday, with a week to go until the new football season begins, BBC Radio Manchester previewed all our sides who kick off on 30 July. Although the Premier League isn't under way until 5 August, Manchester City have the 'curtain raiser' against Liverpool in the Community Shield this weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
United Transfer Room

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Described The Last Minute Draw Against Aston Villa As 'Unacceptable' | Pre-Season Friendly

Following the draw between Manchester United and Aston Villa (2-2), the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag shared his opinion about the team's performance in this match. The Red Devils had a good start in the game with Jadon Sancho opening the score at the 25th minute to make it his third goal of the pre-season tour.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy