OKC Zoo’s baby Sumatran tiger twins receive wellness exam

OKLAHOMA CITY, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) — The newest and cutest additions to the Oklahoma City Zoo are the endangered Sumatran tiger twins who just received their first wellness exam on Wednesday, according to a social media post from the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

The OKC Zoo’s veterinary team arrived at the Zoo’s Cat Forest habitat to perform the exam on their tiger twins, checking their vitals and overall health. Additional updates from the Zoo explained that the twins now have their eyes open and they currently weigh just 6 pounds each.

The vet team reported that the twins are healthy and meeting all the necessary milestones at this point in their young lives.

The twins’ mom, Lola, is an 11-year-old Sumatran tiger who gave birth to the twins on July 2 at the Zoo’s Cat Forest habitat. The Zoo said that the family is bonding and that they will remain “off public view” at Cat Forest until the twins receive their first round of vaccinations and can navigate their outdoor surroundings.