MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Two Marysville residents were arrested by federal agents on Thursday following the discovery of an alleged fentanyl pill manufacturing lab inside the home. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Jose Garnica and Lauren Wilson were arrested following an investigation into parts shipped from China that could be used to make counterfeit oxycodone pills.

