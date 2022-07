Jackson Township (Monroe County) - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a 49-year-old man died in a fiery truck crash on I-80 Thursday. According to Troopers, the victim, identified as Jason Lebron of Tobyhanna, was driving a construction truck in the far right lane when an SUV with two people inside decided to pass him. That's when Lebron suddenly merged into the left lane, hitting that SUV, continued up an embankment, which caused the truck to go airborne into a wooded area hitting several trees. The truck then caught on fire.

