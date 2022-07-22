Mystery shrouds colossal Brink's heist at I-5 truck stop: Who stole millions in gems, gold?

California Highway Patrol officials continue to investigate the death of a Ducor woman near Richgrove on Thursday morning. Kern County Sheriff’s Coroner’s officials released the name of 22-year-old Carla Maria Perez-Mendoza of Ducor on Friday. On July 21 at 6:59 a.m., Mendoza was the restrained operator of a vehicle that left the roadway and overturned near Avenue 24 and Richgrove Drive in Richgrove, according to the California Highway Patrol. She was transported to Adventist Health Delano emergency room, where she subsequently was pronounced dead.

DUCOR, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO