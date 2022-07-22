Mystery shrouds colossal Brink's heist at I-5 truck stop: Who stole millions in gems, gold?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public's help identifying a Home Depot robbery suspect who allegedly threatened employees with a knife. BPD said the incident happened before 10 p.m. on July 7th at the 4700 Gosford Road Home Depot location. The suspect allegedly grabbed several...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on collision with a motorcyclist on a Los Angeles-area road on Sunday, according to published reports. While traveling in the opposite direction of Old Topanga Canyon Road near Calabasas, California, the motorcycle allegedly crossed over into the “Game of Thrones” and “Dune” star’s lane, and hit the left front end of his Oldsmobile.
Driver experiencing medical emergency crashes car in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. Traffic was impacted after a crash Friday evening in Santa Clarita. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Soledad Canyon Road near Shangri-La Drive at around 5:34 p.m. on reports of a traffic collision [...]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What at first appeared to be a hit and run, California Highway Patrol officers determined was a suspected DUI that left a motorcyclist dead Friday night on Rosedale Highway and Gibson Street. Just after midnight, officers with CHP responded to reports of an accident involving...
The man who was ejected and run over by his own vehicle in a Saugus crash earlier this month has been identified. Roberto Luna, 68, from Palmdale was killed in the Saugus crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, July...
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are searching for two robbery suspects who held a man at gunpoint at a Wells Fargo ATM machine in Valencia Friday night. Around 8 p.m. Friday, deputies received reports of a robbery at the Wells Fargo on the 2400 block of...
California Highway Patrol officials continue to investigate the death of a Ducor woman near Richgrove on Thursday morning. Kern County Sheriff’s Coroner’s officials released the name of 22-year-old Carla Maria Perez-Mendoza of Ducor on Friday. On July 21 at 6:59 a.m., Mendoza was the restrained operator of a vehicle that left the roadway and overturned near Avenue 24 and Richgrove Drive in Richgrove, according to the California Highway Patrol. She was transported to Adventist Health Delano emergency room, where she subsequently was pronounced dead.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing at-risk man last seen Sunday. Mark Cantrell, 49, is considered at risk due to diminished mental capacity, according to officials. Cantrell was last seen on the 8900 block of Ellensport Way. He is described as white,...
A small fire — but with lots of smoke — broke out across the tracks from the Fairfield Inn Saturday afternoon in Tehachapi. The fire was in a field behind the old Henry's Hardware Store in a pile of dried pine logs, producing a plum of smoke that blew east into the business district.
PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KGET)– Viewer photos show a bear struck by an arrow in Pine Mountain Club near Cedar Wood Drive on Thursday. Viewers told 17 News they would like the community member to be held accountable and once people start killing bears against the law it has gone too far. In response to […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash that injured a motorcyclist and firefighter response to a truck fire is causing delays Saturday night along Interstate 5 south of Bakersfield. The truck fire was reported in northbound lanes of I-5 just south of Grapevine Road at around 9:30 p.m. A truck...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who fled following a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Friday night on Rosedale Highway. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the hit-and-run crash was reported just after midnight Saturday at Rosedale Highway and Gibson Street. The motorcyclist was found in […]
The victim of a mysterious murder in Santa Barbara County has been identified as a 96-year-old woman. The body of Violet Evelyn Alberts was found in her Park Lane home. in Montecito May 27th. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t talking about the cause of death, or the status of the investigation.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office continues to try to answer one question with very little information: who placed a counterfeit pill containing fentanyl on the fast-food burrito of a 9-year-old Bakersfield girl? KCSO Public Information Officer Lori Meza says, that question is on the minds of everyone. “It’s a unique case,” […]
Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) are investigating a 5 Freeway hit-and-run crash that left one person injured in Newhall on Thursday. Around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, CHP Newhall officers received a call of a hit-and-run traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway at Lyons Avenue, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Area Office.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — There's an app that can help you have fun at the pool without any crowds. It's called Swimply, it's like an Air BnB, but for pools. Swimply allows anyone in the community to book the perfect private pool by the hour. Here in Bakersfield, there...
Originally published as a Kern County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a Grand Theft of Fuel. On July 1, 2022, two suspects stole approximately 500-Gallons of Red Diesel. The approximate loss is...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday is the 70th anniversary of one of the most dramatic, deadly and community-changing events in Kern County history: the earthquakes of the Summer of 1952. For 33 days, starting on July 21, 1952, local residents walked on pins and needles as one aftershock after...
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — There are more details after a man was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a child. Officials confirmed that 24-year-old Sabrina Martinez is also facing charges from the incident. Martinez faces one count of murder, one count of assault on a child...
It hits when a song perfectly captures an emotion. Or the mere mention of his name in a conversation. These instances trigger what the Campas family describes as “moments” — or, when they tearfully remember fallen Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas, 35, wherever they are, whatever they are doing. This past year has been replete with such sorrows after Campas died a year ago Monday in a Wasco mass shooting.
