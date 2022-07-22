St. Vincent to Play Weeklong Musical Residency on Colbert

Not long after I heard that Joni Mitchell had performed a surprise set at the Newport Folk Festival last night, I got a call from a friend who loves Mitchell’s music even more than I do. We were talking about our paths through life, and the way momentous decisions can come to seem inevitable, but only after you’ve made them. The friend brought up “Both Sides Now,” perhaps Mitchell’s first perfect song, which she first performed at 23, not long after giving up her baby daughter for adoption and moving to the U.S. The song widens its scope with each verse, looking first at clouds, then at love, and finally at life itself, taking in the light and dark of each. A poet, or a songwriter, is an observer of her own life as well as a participant, eyeing each situation as possible material even as she’s experiencing it. The Joni Mitchell of “Both Sides Now” relishes in observation but also recognizes its limits: she’s looked at life from both sides, and admits she knows little about actually living.

