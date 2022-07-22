ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Vincent to Play Weeklong Musical Residency on Colbert

By Rob Arcand
 3 days ago
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has announced a series of new musical residencies, as Deadline notes. St. Vincent, James Taylor, and the Eagles’ Joe Walsh will be the CBS late-night show’s inaugural residents, joining Jon Batiste’s house band Stay Human for one week at...

