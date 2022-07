Hair loss and erectile dysfunction have joined the list of long Covid symptoms, according to new research.The study found that while the most common symptoms include loss of smell, shortness of breath and chest pain, others include amnesia, erectile dysfunction, hallucinations, an inability to perform familiar movements or commands, bowel incontinence and limb swelling.Patterns of symptoms tended to be grouped into respiratory symptoms, mental health and cognitive problems, and then a broader range of symptoms.As well as spotting a wider set of symptoms, researchers also identified key groups and behaviour that put people at increased risk of developing long...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 18 MINUTES AGO