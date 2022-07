The 50-story Santander Tower — formerly the Thanksgiving Tower — at 1601 Elm Street in Dallas’s Central Business District is finally getting its resi makeover. The tower’s transformation is part of a long term plan by Dallas-based Woods Capital to convert about 800,000 square feet of its office portfolio into luxury apartments. The redevelopment plans to include 228 new apartments in the 1.4 million-square-foot office tower are now moving ahead with the naming of a contractor and apartment builder, according to the Dallas Morning News.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO