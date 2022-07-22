ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Monday

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
SOUTHWEST Fla. – Starting Monday, July 25th, Floridians can save big by taking advantage of the 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

During this time, qualifying items will be tax-free. Those items include:

• Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item

• Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item,

• Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less

• Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

“Getting ready for the school year can be an expensive time for Floridians,” said Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. “Especially with inflation at record highs, and this tax break will help families keep a little extra money in their pockets and ensure their children have all the supplies they need to succeed this school year.

For a more information regarding the 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, you can head to the Florida Department of Revenue.

