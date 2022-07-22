ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Tickets for Lightscape at the San Antonio Botanical Garden now on sale

KSAT 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – The immersive holiday light display Lightscape is returning to the San Antonio Botanical Garden for the 2022 holiday season. Tickets are now on sale and are expected to sell out as they have in other cities like Chicago. Prices for Lightscape vary depending on the...

www.ksat.com

sanantoniothingstodo.com

Happy Hours Farmers Market at Deco Pizzeria

Spend happy hour by strolling a local farmers’ market! Not only is this a great way to unwind, but makes it easier to grab some fresh produce so you don’t have to stop at the grocery store on the way home. Stay up to date on all fun...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Guess the rent of this San Antonio country living home near Calaveras Lake

More people have been looking to move to San Antonio in 2022. (Especially from Austin!) People are losing homebuying power and San Antonio rents aren't dropping. From finding your perfect new home to negotiating rent prices, searching for an apartment in San Antonio can be quite the experience. Taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco, MySA is looking at local properties showcasing the best, worst, and everything in between here in the Alamo City. Let's guess the rent.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed

The dogs and cats of San Antonio need your help. San Antonio Pets Alive! and Animal Care Shelters are issuing pleas for dogs and cats to be adopted. But, sadly, every day, they post a list of animals that are to be euthanized, and due to the growing number on the list, they are issuing a 'code red.' A code red is when they have more than 25 animals on the list.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Here are 4 things you should do on your next trip to Seguin

Hi, welcome to Seguin. Home of the Matadors, bomb breakfast tacos, and the world's largest pecan. Before joining MySA, I spent the better part of a year in Seguin, working at the Gazette, the city's local newspaper, where I covered sports within and around Guadalupe County. Having had the opportunity to explore just about everything that this wonderful town has to offer, it's only right that I share a few of my favorite spots and activities to do when I travel up I-10 to one of San Antonio's closest neighbors.
SEGUIN, TX
San Antonio Current

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio

Texas has plenty of beautiful destinations that are worth a road trip — beaches, winding rivers and scenic camping spots, for example. But, every so often, you want to experience something on the kookier side. A hallmark of classic Americana is the kitschy roadside attraction, and there's a bounty...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TripAdvisor Blog

San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk Rooms Pictures & Reviews (TX)

Great location! Lobby staff / concierge was not welcoming and lacked knowledge / recommendations related to the main attraction... the reason travelers are staying there which is the Riverwalk! We had to ask twice before we were given a map of the riverwalk which was not up to date!!!Lobby had a musty / funky smell. Surprising given major hotel chains prioritize aroma therapy in the lobby / common areas as a welcoming component. We had to be moved to another room due to the first room was not cleaned. The second room had a bowl of old fruit in the refrigerator. Thus housekeeping is not checking / cleaning the refrigerators upon checkout!!!! We booked a king room balcony with a Riverwalk view. Neither room had a riverwalk view. We had a view of a major construction site & trees!! Very disappointing. For a king room.. the bathroom seemed like an afterthought! It was tiny. The toilet was up against the glass shower. There was a huge vanity mirror that was way too big for the space. The bottom of the mirror was touching the vanity faucet. We feared we'd cut our hand eveytime we had to turn the faucet on/off. Just a liability waiting to happen! The Cactus restaurant staff was great and the breakfast was great each morning!! This is the only hit for our stay for this hotel. No room service offered for a Marriott with a full service restaurant. Again just unbelievably disappointing!!!! This hotel offered no real amenities that we have come to expect from a Marriott property.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AFAR

Phil Collins Loves This Texas City, and You Will Too

San Antonio's unique role in U.S. history has made it a city known for cultural richness. Deep in the historical city of San Antonio, new developments are brewing. San Antonio has had a long record of attracting history buffs since its pivotal role in the formation of the Texas Republic. (Remember the Alamo?) Nowadays, this city is also embracing the new. A preservation and expansion project at the Alamo, which is adding a new exhibit hall and collections building featuring weapons, relics, and original documents, makes it a great time visit or revisit the culturally rich southern Texas city. But that’s not all—San Antonio has also been upping its culinary game of late, with the recently revitalized Pearl District north of downtown serving as home to several newer eateries and trendy bars.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Fireball falling to Earth lights up sky over Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…..space junk?. A lot of Texans saw a large fireball streaking across the sky Sunday night. Whatever it was put on quite a show that was picked up on cameras across East Texas. Reports of the fireball came in form Oklahoma and Louisiana as well.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

San Antonio man reclaims stories of his barrio through film

SAN ANTONIO — Joe Coronado grew up in the Cassiano Homes on San Antonio’s Westside, in one of the most impoverished areas of town. These housing projects are typically called “los courts,” or “the courts,” which were built in the 1950s for poor Mexican-American families.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: 3-Pound Burgers & Fish Taco Recipe

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to an iconic San Antonio café and cooks up some Shiner Beer-battered fried fish tacos in the Texas Eats outdoor kitchen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

