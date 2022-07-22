Tickets for Lightscape at the San Antonio Botanical Garden now on sale

Great location! Lobby staff / concierge was not welcoming and lacked knowledge / recommendations related to the main attraction... the reason travelers are staying there which is the Riverwalk! We had to ask twice before we were given a map of the riverwalk which was not up to date!!!Lobby had a musty / funky smell. Surprising given major hotel chains prioritize aroma therapy in the lobby / common areas as a welcoming component. We had to be moved to another room due to the first room was not cleaned. The second room had a bowl of old fruit in the refrigerator. Thus housekeeping is not checking / cleaning the refrigerators upon checkout!!!! We booked a king room balcony with a Riverwalk view. Neither room had a riverwalk view. We had a view of a major construction site & trees!! Very disappointing. For a king room.. the bathroom seemed like an afterthought! It was tiny. The toilet was up against the glass shower. There was a huge vanity mirror that was way too big for the space. The bottom of the mirror was touching the vanity faucet. We feared we'd cut our hand eveytime we had to turn the faucet on/off. Just a liability waiting to happen! The Cactus restaurant staff was great and the breakfast was great each morning!! This is the only hit for our stay for this hotel. No room service offered for a Marriott with a full service restaurant. Again just unbelievably disappointing!!!! This hotel offered no real amenities that we have come to expect from a Marriott property.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO