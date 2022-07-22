1 seriously injured after camper causes crash on I-95 in Johnston County
Kenly, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 95 in Johnston County near Kenly were closed Friday morning after a camper detached from the back of a truck, causing...www.wral.com
Kenly, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 95 in Johnston County near Kenly were closed Friday morning after a camper detached from the back of a truck, causing...www.wral.com
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0