Johnston County, NC

1 seriously injured after camper causes crash on I-95 in Johnston County

 3 days ago
Kenly, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 95 in Johnston County near Kenly were closed Friday morning after a camper detached from the back of a truck, causing...

