Michael Henderson, R&B Singer Who Played Bass With Miles Davis, Dies at 71

In late 1971, when Curtis Mayfield began writing Super Fly — the 1972 film soundtrack that would turn out to be his magnum opus — he should have been burned out. He had spent a decade with the Impressions, becoming one of pop music’s de facto voices of the civil rights movement with songs like “Keep on Pushing” and “People Get Ready.” He had written hundreds of songs for dozens of other artists (Major Lance, Gene Chandler, and the entire roster of OKeh Records, to name a few). He had also dealt with the dramatic changes of the Nixon era on his first solo album, 1970’s Curtis, and his 1971 follow-up, Roots. But somehow, with Super Fly he found another gear, a new level of artistry that would define him forever. “I always felt those songs will be relevant forever, because they are so strong,” said guitarist Phil Upchurch, who was an acolyte of Mayfield’s style and played on the Super Fly album. “Curtis Mayfield was as gifted as Bach or Beethoven.”

