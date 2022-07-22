ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Henderson, R&B Singer Who Played Bass With Miles Davis, Dies at 71

By Nina Corcoran
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Henderson, an R&B singer and jazz fusion bassist who also played on Miles Davis’ records throughout the 1970s, has died, as first announced on his Facebook page. Henderson’s son, Michael Henderson Jr., told Pitchfork over the phone that his father died of cancer complications on the afternoon of Tuesday (July...

Comments / 88

Julius R.
3d ago

Oh No!! I just watched a documentary video of him on YouTube and looked like he was doing fine. Man getting old is a Bit** then you die! I have his albums & Cds from the 70/80s. RIP! You will be Missed!!😪

Reply(2)
37
Who
2d ago

Michael Henderson was in the group of the best of the best. He didn't waste God's talent. Musically gifted, he could play instruments, write and sing. A real lost, but he has earned the right to rest well.

Reply
22
Joyce Smith
3d ago

oh nooo I loved him played his albums over and over for months. Thank you for sending us a valentine's. Forever my special valentine's RIP

Reply
16
 

