CareerTech awards lottery money to Tulsa area schools
TULSA, Okla. — State lottery revenues have been doled to several Tulsa area schools, the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education said.
Tulsa Technology Center received two grants which totaled $156,963.59, said CareerTech spokesman Russell Ray.
Broken Arrow Public Schools, Sand Springs, Collinsville, Union and Owasso also received lottery grants and scholarships, Ray said.
Technology centers receiving grants will invest in a wide range of equipment, including for firefighter/EMT programs, health simulation labs, radiography classrooms, basic peace officer programs, greenhouses and forensic labs.
The K-12 districts receiving grants will use them for classroom resources including welders; laptops; lights, cameras and other photography and video equipment; 3D printers and software; commercial kitchen equipment; drone aviation equipment; flight simulators; CNC machines; and laser engravers..
More than $4.5 million in lottery funds has been awarded.
