Tulsa, OK

CareerTech awards lottery money to Tulsa area schools

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
Money The minimum wage rose Friday, July 1, 2022, in Los Angeles and Los Angeles County. (Maksym Kapliuk/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

TULSA, Okla. — State lottery revenues have been doled to several Tulsa area schools, the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education said.

Tulsa Technology Center received two grants which totaled $156,963.59, said CareerTech spokesman Russell Ray.

Broken Arrow Public Schools, Sand Springs, Collinsville, Union and Owasso also received lottery grants and scholarships, Ray said.

Technology centers receiving grants will invest in a wide range of equipment, including for firefighter/EMT programs, health simulation labs, radiography classrooms, basic peace officer programs, greenhouses and forensic labs.

The K-12 districts receiving grants will use them for classroom resources including welders; laptops; lights, cameras and other photography and video equipment; 3D printers and software; commercial kitchen equipment; drone aviation equipment; flight simulators; CNC machines; and laser engravers..

More than $4.5 million in lottery funds has been awarded.

