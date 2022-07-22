ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OH

Ontario recovers handguns, large amount of drugs

By Galion Inquirer
Galion Inquirer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONTARIO — On July 19, 2022 officers were dispatched to a call in a local shopping district. Officers contacted two male suspects, and after a short foot pursuit recovered two loaded...

