ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta Lake, CA

Shasta Lake at 38% capacity heading into the hottest months of the year

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 3 days ago

Shasta Lake, one of the state’s...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
daystech.org

Shasta County woman approved to open Nano VR Escape in Redding

A Shingletown well being worker-turned-contractor has plans to open a digital actuality arcade in Redding later this 12 months. The metropolis’s Board of Administrative Review accepted a improvement allow for the digital actuality gaming heart at its assembly in late June. Entrepreneur Katherine Nerbonne mentioned the brand new VR...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress stopped on a half-acre vegetation fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out Friday morning west of Redding, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. The fire spread to about half an acre near the Keswick Dam. At about 10:45 a.m. CAL FIRE said forward spread of the fire has been stopped.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shasta Lake, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
actionnewsnow.com

'Bridge Fire' burns near Douglas City in Trinity County

DOUGLAS CITY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is on the scene of a wildfire in Trinity County near Douglas City. The Bridge Fire was reported just before midnight Wednesday night. Firefighters accessed the fire from Union Hill Road and Steel Bridge Road off Highway 299. CAL FIRE said as of 3...
DOUGLAS CITY, CA
shastascout.org

Opinion: The Recently Closed Club 501 Wasn’t Just Redding’s Only Gay Bar; It was Home

Editor’s note: This June, Club 501, Redding’s only gay bar, shut its doors after 21 years of providing a comfortable haven for the area’s LGBTQ community and their friends. Troy Hawkins, a longtime patron of Club 501, shares in this piece how its loss will profoundly impact community members who often struggle to find local spaces where they can be their authentic selves.
REDDING, CA
Fox40

3 new fires start in Northern California over weekend

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Three new wildfires started across Northern California over the weekend while other days-old fires in the state continued to burn, according to the CAL FIRE incidents tracker website. The Rainbow Fire, which started Saturday near Rainbow Ridge and Stagecoach Road northwest of Corning in Tehama County,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Times
krcrtv.com

Boyfriend murdered during fight in Shasta Lake last weekend identified

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) released the name of the man who was murdered following an argument with his boyfriend 52-year-old Peter Attanasio in Shasta Lake last weekend. According to the SCSO's Coroner's Office, the victim was positively identified as Shasta Lake Resident, 55-year-old...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

14 people cited, 1 arrested during Redding vehicle checkpoint on Friday

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Department conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint between 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the 2200 block of Benton Drive. Police say that 516 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Six drivers were cited for driving on a suspended license. Five drivers...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
krcrtv.com

Holy grapes! "Blessing of the Grapes" ritual gathers 2,900 people after pandemic closures

VINA, Calif. — Winemakers may turn grapes to wine, but monks turn grapes into holy grapes. That happened Saturday at New Clairvaux Vineyard’s 16th annual blessing of the grapes, the first one since 2019. It’s an over 1,400-year-old-tradition, says Abbey of Our Lady of New Clairvaux Abbot Paul Mark Schwan, that blesses everyone and thing involved in the wine-making process.
VINA, CA
FOX40

Shasta Lake argument turned into homicide

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, deputies responded to a call of a man being unresponsive in the 3900 block of Los Gatos Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the residence they found a male victim inside...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
The Associated Press

California fire destroys 12 structures, forces evacuations

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Challenging terrain and weather hampered firefighters in Northern California as a blaze grew quickly Thursday afternoon, forcing evacuations as the flames destroyed homes, scorched vegetation and threatened a tortoise sanctuary, authorities said. The blaze broke out around mid-afternoon in Shasta County, just south of Redding, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. The fire quickly grew to 304 acres (123 hectares), Cal Fire said. The Redding Record Searchlight newspaper reported that at least three homes burned. The blaze was 25% contained shortly before 8:30 p.m. Cal Fire reported Thursday night that 12 structures had been destroyed, though it was not immediately clear how many were residences.
ANDERSON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Double Fatality Accident Reported Near Woodland

Two People Killed in Collision With Tractor-Trailer. A pickup truck and semi collision in Yolo County near Woodland on July 15 ended up as a double fatality accident. The collision occurred at about 7:00 a.m. along southbound Interstate 5 near County Road 96. Officers with the Woodland office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the call where they discovered that a 2018 Freightliner and 2004 Dodge had collided. The driver and a passenger in the Dodge, both Redding residents, died in the collision.
WOODLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy