Nash County, NC

Nash County man celebrates $1.4M jackpot win

By Marie Melendez, N.C. Education Lottery
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sherman Reedy of Rocky Mount tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won big – celebrating a $1,432,942 jackpot win.

Reedy’s win became the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the Cash 5 game. He bought his lucky $1 ticket for Monday’s drawing from the Circle K on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount.

Reedy claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $1,017,533.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day for education. A $10 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, is helping Nash County build the new Red Oak Elementary School. For details on other ways Nash County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

