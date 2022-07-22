ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Panthers announce training camp schedule at Wofford College

By Scott Den Herder
 3 days ago
Carolina Panthers Training Camp (Courtesy: Wafford College)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Carolina Panthers have announced this year’s practice schedule at Wofford College.

The team’s training camp is open to the public. Practices are free to attend with first-come, first-serve seating along the grass hill alongside the practice fields, according to a press release from the Carolina Panthers.

This year marks the return of autograph opportunities after practice as many players stick around and sign for fans. Signs will direct fans to the area along the Field 1 fence where players can stop and sign autographs after practice, according to the press release.

Fans are allowed to bring in coolers and containers with food and drink (non-alcoholic). Glass containers are not allowed for safety reasons, according to the press release.

The “Back Together Saturday” event, held at Wofford College on July 30 at 7 p.m., features on-field music performances, face painting, food trucks, and interactive games, according to the press release.

The team’s annual “Fan Fest” is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. At the event, fans can see the Pathers practice on the stadium field, listen to bands perform, and watch a laser and firework show, according to the press release.

Tickets to Fan Fest are $5 and are now on sale here.

PracticeWednesday, July 27 @ 11:15 a.m.

Practice Thursday, July 28 @ 10:30 a.m.

Practice Friday, July 29 @ 10:30 a.m.

Back Together Saturday (Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium) Saturday, July 30 @ 7 p.m.

Practice Monday, August 1 @ 10:30 a.m.

Practice Tuesday, August 2 @ 10:30 a.m.

Practice Wednesday, August 3 @ 10:30 a.m.

Practice Friday, August 5 @ 10:30 a.m.

Practice Saturday, August 6 @ 8:30 a.m.

PracticeMonday, August 8 @ 10:30 a.m.

Practice Tuesday, August 9 @ 10:30 a.m.

Practice Wednesday, August 10 @ 10:30 a.m.

Fan Fest, Charlotte, NC (Bank of America Stadium) Thursday, August 11 @ 7 p.m.

Training Camp Schedule

Do fans have to show proof of vaccination to attend?

Proof of vaccination and face coverings are not required. Mask-wearing is not required.

What else is permitted?

The following items are permitted at camp:

-Backpacks

-Containers for medical supplies

-Flags without poles or sticks

-Folding chairs, seat cushions, umbrellas

-Strollers

-Selfie sticks

-Tablets

What items are not permitted?

The following items are NOT permitted in the practice field complex:

-Alcohol

-Explosives, fireworks

-Horns, bells, whistles, artificial noisemakers

-Illegal drugs

-Oversized tents

-Pets, excepting service animals assisting those with disabilities

-Weapons of any kind, including guns, knives, scissors and those carried with a permit

