While Japanese Breakfast had to cancel a few dates over the last few weeks due to COVID, the band was able to pull it together for a hometown benefit show for a very worthy cause. Founded in 2013 by former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin, Make the World Better has been building parks and play spaces throughout the city for nearly a decade. Every dollar raised from this concert is going toward those local projects.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO