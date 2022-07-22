ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police looking for 4 suspects in aggravated burglary, abduction in Avondale

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Fox 19
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an aggravated burglary and abduction in an Avondale neighborhood on July 21. According to District Four Captain Mark Burns, the...

