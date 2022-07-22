Two popular stores close at Crabtree, move to Cary. A new store opens this summer.

Two popular home and furniture stores have closed their doors at Raleigh’s Crabtree Valley Mall.

The former storefronts of both Pottery Barn and Arhaus are covered at Crabtree Valley Mall, and signs bearing the stores’ names have been removed. White sheets with “COMING SOON” cover the entryways to both, though there are no signs of what stores might be replacing the now-defunct home stores.

Pottery Barn had been at Crabtree for nearly 25 years, opening in August 1997.

Both Pottery Barn and Arhaus have opened locations at Fenton in Cary , according to location listings on the stores’ websites and Fenton’s store directory.

The Fenton location of Arhaus, a sustainable furniture brand, is open at 300 Fenton Gateway 300FS in Cary.

Pottery Barn at Fenton is open at 20 Fenton Main Street, Ste 120, in Cary.

The News & Observer previously reported that the Fenton Pottery Barn location was planned to be nearly 14,000 square feet . Pottery Barn also has another Triangle location, with a store at the Streets at Southpoint in Durham.

Arhaus at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh closed. A location is open at Fenton in Cary. Brooke Cain/bcain@newsobserver.com

In a statement to The N&O, Crabtree general manager Deborah Overholt said that “home and furniture is a top-performing category generating strong traffic and sales at Crabtree,” and that “many upscale home and furniture retailers are currently considering taking advantage of this prime opportunity to replace the brands that served our customers for over a decade.”

On the positive side, Crabtree has landed a Fabletics athletic clothing store. The Fabletics store is under construction and situated across from H&M, with window coverings that say the store will be “opening this summer.” In a statement to The N&O, Crabtree general manager Debora Overholt said the store is slated to open by mid-August. Fabletics has two other locations in North Carolina — at Durham’s Streets at Southpoint and Charlotte’s South Park mall.

Overholt said two other stores, OFFLine by Aerie and L’Occitane, opened at the mall this week, while TAG Heuer will open later this year, “among others.”

“Coveted local and regional brands have also selected Crabtree to call home and include: La Parfumerie, BohoBlue, Tidewater Boutique and Sanctuary Girl,” Overholt said.

Pottery Barn and Arhaus are not the only stores to leave Crabtree for Cary.

Williams-Sonoma, part of the umbrella brand that includes Pottery Barn, previously closed at Crabtree and now operates a 5,504-square-foot location at Fenton, The N&O reported.

Fenton, a long-awaited mixed-use development in Cary, opened earlier this summer, with several stores opening in May, followed by an extravagant grand opening event and more store openings in June, The N&O reported.

An $850 million project, Fenton is one of the largest retail-driven developments in the country, according to Hines, the international real estate investor building Fenton in partnership with South Carolina’s Columbia Development. The development covers a wide expanse of Cary Towne Boulevard near its intersection with I-40.