ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Two popular stores close at Crabtree, move to Cary. A new store opens this summer.

By Korie Dean
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8P1r_0gp6S8vq00

Two popular home and furniture stores have closed their doors at Raleigh’s Crabtree Valley Mall.

The former storefronts of both Pottery Barn and Arhaus are covered at Crabtree Valley Mall, and signs bearing the stores’ names have been removed. White sheets with “COMING SOON” cover the entryways to both, though there are no signs of what stores might be replacing the now-defunct home stores.

Pottery Barn had been at Crabtree for nearly 25 years, opening in August 1997.

Both Pottery Barn and Arhaus have opened locations at Fenton in Cary , according to location listings on the stores’ websites and Fenton’s store directory.

The Fenton location of Arhaus, a sustainable furniture brand, is open at 300 Fenton Gateway 300FS in Cary.

Pottery Barn at Fenton is open at 20 Fenton Main Street, Ste 120, in Cary.

The News & Observer previously reported that the Fenton Pottery Barn location was planned to be nearly 14,000 square feet . Pottery Barn also has another Triangle location, with a store at the Streets at Southpoint in Durham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMUMY_0gp6S8vq00
Arhaus at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh closed. A location is open at Fenton in Cary. Brooke Cain/bcain@newsobserver.com

In a statement to The N&O, Crabtree general manager Deborah Overholt said that “home and furniture is a top-performing category generating strong traffic and sales at Crabtree,” and that “many upscale home and furniture retailers are currently considering taking advantage of this prime opportunity to replace the brands that served our customers for over a decade.”

On the positive side, Crabtree has landed a Fabletics athletic clothing store. The Fabletics store is under construction and situated across from H&M, with window coverings that say the store will be “opening this summer.” In a statement to The N&O, Crabtree general manager Debora Overholt said the store is slated to open by mid-August. Fabletics has two other locations in North Carolina — at Durham’s Streets at Southpoint and Charlotte’s South Park mall.

Overholt said two other stores, OFFLine by Aerie and L’Occitane, opened at the mall this week, while TAG Heuer will open later this year, “among others.”

“Coveted local and regional brands have also selected Crabtree to call home and include: La Parfumerie, BohoBlue, Tidewater Boutique and Sanctuary Girl,” Overholt said.

Pottery Barn and Arhaus are not the only stores to leave Crabtree for Cary.

Williams-Sonoma, part of the umbrella brand that includes Pottery Barn, previously closed at Crabtree and now operates a 5,504-square-foot location at Fenton, The N&O reported.

Fenton, a long-awaited mixed-use development in Cary, opened earlier this summer, with several stores opening in May, followed by an extravagant grand opening event and more store openings in June, The N&O reported.

An $850 million project, Fenton is one of the largest retail-driven developments in the country, according to Hines, the international real estate investor building Fenton in partnership with South Carolina’s Columbia Development. The development covers a wide expanse of Cary Towne Boulevard near its intersection with I-40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHoRq_0gp6S8vq00
A new Fabletics location appears to be in the works at Raleigh’s Crabtree Valley Mall. Brooke Cain/bcain@newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAE

A look at the state of the bar & restaurant business in North Carolina

Cities across North Carolina are considering or have created social districts. These are designated areas that allow people to drink openly outside. While Kannapolis, Salisbury and Raleigh are among those moving forward, Charlotte has put plans on hold. Meanwhile, the state is loosening alcohol restrictions at private bars. Governor Roy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Plan to replace Raleigh house with 17 townhomes draws criticism

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than a dozen townhomes could replace a nearly 100-year-old house in Raleigh. Built in 1925, the home on Williamson Drive could soon be leveled to make way for a new development. The development would have 17 three-bedroom townhomes complete with garages and an alleyway.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $790 million for Tuesday's drawing

Cary, N.C. — The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after no one won Friday night's drawing. The jackpot now sits at $790 million for Tuesday night's drawing, which airs on WRAL News just before the 11 p.m. newscast. The largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game's 20-year history...
CARY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Business
City
Raleigh, NC
Cary, NC
Business
State
South Carolina State
City
Cary, NC
cbs17

Why is a street closed in downtown Cary this Sunday?

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Cary say a downtown street will be closed Sunday for several hours. Starting at 8:30 a.m., town officials plan to close a section of S. Academy St. between Dry Ave. and Waldo St for the Downtown Chowdown Food Truck Rally.
CARY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Makes List For Best Cities To Own A Pool

It’s been very hot in most of the country the past few weeks and there’s no better way to escape the heat and humidity than a dip in the pool. Unfortunately in some areas of the country, backyard pools aren’t common, or even feasible. Well, a new...
TRAVEL
jocoreport.com

Nash County Man Celebrates $1.4 Million Jackpot Win

RALEIGH – Sherman Reedy of Rocky Mount tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won big – celebrating a $1,432,942 jackpot win. Reedy’s win became the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the Cash 5 game. He bought his lucky $1 ticket for Monday’s drawing from the Circle K on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount.
NASH COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Homestead Road Development Holds Info Session for Chapel Hill Residents

Homestead Road has been an area in Chapel Hill that has seen the construction of many new communities, and Tri Pointe Townhomes aims to be among the next developments along the road. The Town of Chapel Hill and Gurlitz Architectural Group held a public information hearing on July 20 to discuss the property’s future.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#International Real Estate#The Fenton Pottery Barn#Triangle
cbs17

Raleigh sinkhole forms after water line breaks near Wegmans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water line break led to a sinkhole and some water outages in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. A sinkhole developed along Industrial Drive, which is near the intersection of East Six Forks and Wake Forest roads. Raleigh police shut down a stretch of Industrial Drive to...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Durham Man Wins $141,000 Jackpot Prize

Damien Malone of Durham won a $141,221 prize from a $5 ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Friday. The lottery shared a release saying Malone bought the lucky ticket from a Harris Teeter grocery store on Hillsborough Road in Durham. After required state and federal taxes, Ray will take home $100,282.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
cbs17

1 collapses amid Wake County house fire near northeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person from inside a house fire collapsed just after evacuating the intense blaze Sunday afternoon in Wake County, fire officials said. The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. at 4205 Timberbrook Dr., which is in a neighborhood near the intersection of Forestville and Mitchel Mill roads, according to Raleigh Fire Batallion Chief Clay Hicks.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man in wheelchair hit by car in Raleigh: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man, who was in a wheelchair, was hit by a car, according to police. This happened before 11 p.m. Sunday near the 4000 block of New Bern Avenue. Police said the man was crossing the street when the car hit him. The victim was taken to...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Ghost kitchen opens at RDU, feeding travelers without the lines

Morrisville, N.C. — A ghost kitchen opens Thursday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, making it easier for travelers to get food fast. The Get Reef Virtual Food Hall is located in Terminal 2 near Gate C9. Travelers can order meals on their phones on the way to the airport or while waiting in the TSA line and pick up their food from a cubby once they get past security.
MORRISVILLE, NC
Bon Appétit

How a 24-Year-Old Waitress Eats on $18K a Year in Durham, NC

Welcome to The Receipt, a series documenting how Bon Appétit readers eat and what they spend doing it. Each food diary follows one anonymous reader’s week of expenses related to groceries, restaurant meals, coffee runs, and every bite in between. In this time of rising food costs, The Receipt reveals how folks—from different cities, with different incomes, on different schedules—are figuring out their food budgets. Think Refinery29’s Money Diaries but only food or The Grub Street Diet but regular people.
DURHAM, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
8K+
Followers
501
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy