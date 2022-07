SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police along with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are reminding people of the importance of working smoke detectors following two fires in recent days that have left two dead. Officer Sam Clemens says a 53-year-old female died after being pulled from an apartment fire July 17th on North Grange Avenue. She was flown to Minneapolis where she later passed away. Results from the autopsy have not yet been released.

