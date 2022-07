Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has released a development preview prior to its next update, which shows off custom difficulty and a new location, Sunny Meadows. Described as the “final preview” before the next update, the blog details custom difficulty settings first, after receiving a “tonne of questions” regarding the customisation settings. Every setting will be tied to a reward multiplier, meaning players can recreate Nightmare difficulty with only changing a few settings in order to get the same rewards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO