If oppressive heat is Texas’ new normal, are rock gardens better than grass for your yard?

It’s possible that once the heat of summer lets up, your lawn will green up again on its own. Johnson County Extension

If oppressive summer heat is the new normal in Texas, then homeowners have more decisions to make beyond at what temperature to set the thermostat.

It will not be long before municipalities around Tarrant County begin issuing water conservation appeals. If we continue to see record high temperatures this summer, maintaining a green lawn may become a liability as cities enforce water restrictions.

Homeowners may start seeing rock gardens as a viable option. But is it cost effective?

Here are the pluses and minuses of grass and rock landscapes:

Grass vs rock: Maintenance

One of the main benefits to a rock landscape is how easy it is to take care of it, said Thomas Cruz, a sales associate at Whiz-Q Stone in Fort Worth.

A grass landscape needs to be mowed, fertilized and trimmed ever so often, Cruz said. Rock landscapes eliminates that step around the house, since the product does need any special care.

Rock has longevity on its side, since grass comes and goes as the seasons change and the heat can wilt it, Cruz said. There is even something called a permeable paver, which is an eco-friendly stone that helps with drainage, allowing water to disperse on the ground below.

A downside to rock is how hot it can get during Texas summer’s. Most rock structures are made of stone or concrete and absorbs heat faster, Cruz said.

Grass vs rock: Cost

How much grass or rock will set you back depends on the quality you seek.

To keep a grass yard green will require copious amount of water — sometimes even requiring fertilizer or other chemicals. During the hot summer months when grass needs the most water, utility bills will spike, Cruz said.

For some, leaving their lawns to turn brown is not much of a turnoff. It will mean a lighter bill.

Rock on the other hand requires little to no maintenance, but the cost upfront could be hefty. Since a rock landscape is a product, it costs money to order and install the structures.

It also depends on how much the homeowner wants to use a rock landscape around the property. A rock flower bed is one thing, but driveways and walkways will get spendy.

However, the “one-time” cost for rock could be cheaper in the long run, compared to spending money every month on a hefty water bill, Cruz said.

Grass vs rock: View

Rock is a product that comes in many shapes and sizes, leaving the door open for creative lawn designs.

Homeowners could go with stone or concrete, perhaps even gravel, Cruz said. Rock is also multi-faceted, because it can be used for drive or walkways, patios or even flower beds.

While grass doesn’t quite have provide the creative options that rock presents, some people do enjoy the simplicity of the greenery around their home.

Ultimately, when it comes to the debate on grass vs. rock landscapes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.