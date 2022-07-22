ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck slams into radio station studio after driver veers off highway, Indiana cops say

By Mike Stunson
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

The studio of an Indiana radio station suffered extensive damage when a truck slammed into the Indiana building on Thursday, July 21, photos show.

The Indianapolis building houses multiple radio stations, including 95.5 WFMS. The radio station did not report any injuries .

The truck driver veered off Interstate 465 and went down an embankment, before crashing into the radio station building, WTHR reported.

A representative for the company that owns the pickup truck being driven by the man said the driver had a medical incident before crashing, the Indianapolis Star reported.

The driver was listed in serious condition at the hospital, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine told WISH.

WFMS said Friday, July 22, it was operating out of its backup studio .

