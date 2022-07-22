ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon

By Leah Bitsky
 3 days ago

They were literally French-kissing.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris.

The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed some PDA on their honeymoon in France.
J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens.

At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench.

Even though the paparazzi were just a few feet away, the couple apparently wanted to capture the moment for themselves, as Affleck was seen holding a professional camera and taking photos of his bride.

Affleck kissed J.Lo on the head.
The Oscar winner was dressed in a blue button-down shirt, navy chinos and white sneakers while Lopez matched her surroundings in a colorful floral sundress. She accessorized with white sandals and a red Hermés Birkin bag and had her hair in a top bun.

The previous night, Lopez and Affleck were seen locking lips while enjoying dinner at the ritzy Paris restaurant Le Matignon, where they were joined by some of their kids.

The newlyweds held hands as they took a stroll.
The honeymoon comes just days after the pair secretly married in Las Vegas on July 16.

A source told Page Six exclusively that the “On the Floor” singer rushed her then-fiancé to the chapel , saying, “[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”

They snuggled up to each other in broad daylight.
Affleck proposed to Lopez for the second time in April while she was in a bathtub . He popped the question with a green diamond ring said to be worth $10 million .

Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged in the early 2000s but called things off after feeling the pressures of dating in the public eye.

Prior to rekindling her relationship with “Argo” actor, Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez. They broke up in March 2021 amid rumors he had cheated on her .

Lopez looked chic in a floral sundress.
This is Lopez’s fourth marriage. She was previously married to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, from 2004 to 2014, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998.

Meanwhile, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. He and the “Alias” alum, 50, share three kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

