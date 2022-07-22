ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle wanted to be like Ivanka Trump: ‘Beautiful, intelligent, she does it all’

By Sara Nathan
 3 days ago
In 2014, Meghan Markle gushed over Ivanka Trump, saying she straddles "the line between letting yourself go or looking like you just stepped off a runway." NY Post photo composite

Meghan Markle fan-girled over former first daughter Ivanka Trump before embarking on royal life, a new book reports.

The Duchess of Sussex interviewed Ivanka for her now-defunct blog “The Tig” back in 2014, four years before she married Prince Harry. As writer Tom Bower writes in his new book, “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” out now in the UK, Markle gushed to her followers that she wanted to be just like the businesswoman. “Staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent that she’s not just carved a niche for herself under her father’s famed Trump notoriety, she has undoubtedly created her own empire,” she wrote.

“It’s so easy to knock the girls who come from privilege — to assume they rested on their laurels and garnered accolades simply by being fancy from the womb,” she wrote. “But I always remember Ivanka being different — she wasn’t dancing on tables as a teenager or releasing pop albums. She wasn’t running amok publicly, swearing and being smacked with DUIs. Instead she was graduating from The Wharton School (cum laude, I might add), launching the Trump Hotel Collection, and building her own brand.”

Markle gushed over Ivanka on her lifestyle blog, calling her “Staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent.”
Markle was keen to make friends with Ivanka the next time they were both in New York City, writing, “When we have drinks, I will make sure I order whatever she does.”

Her email conversation with the heiress, who once had her own perfume, shoe and bag range along with helping her father run the Trump property empire, left her gushing that “she does it all.”

Markle wrote: “When we have drinks, I will make sure I order whatever she does — because this woman seems to have the formula for success (and happiness) down pat.”

She was also impressed by Ivanka’s ability to straddle “the line between letting yourself go or looking like you just stepped off a runway (or at least had the time to put some lipstick on).”

After Donald Trump was elected and Ivanka became his aide, Markle dissed him in an interview, calling him “misogynistic” and “divisive.”
Afterward, Ivanka’s “beautiful designs” of shoes, furniture and clothes were “embraced” on “The Tig,” writes Bower.

Then starring on “Suits,” the actress also revealed her intention to become friends with Ivanka and hang out the next time they were both in New York.

Just two years later, Donald J. Trump was elected president and his daughter was installed as an aide in the White House. On May 4, 2016, Markle denounced Trump in a TV interview as “misogynistic.” Trump, in turn, called her “nasty.”

