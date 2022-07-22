ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions Jackpot Now the Third Largest Ever!

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lm3GB_0gp6RTAp00

The summer sizzle continues for Mega Millions®, as enthusiasm for the big jackpot is growing! The estimated jackpot for the drawing on Friday night has been raised to $660 million ($376.9 million cash). If won at that level, it would be the third largest prize in Mega Millions history! Only two billion-dollar jackpots have ever been higher – $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, and $1.050 billion won in Michigan on January 22, 2021.

Since the jackpot was last won on April 15, there have been more than 17.9 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 29 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 16 states across the country: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date in 2022. Most recently, $20 million was won in Tennessee on April 15. The year began with a $426 million prize won in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12. That was Minnesota’s very first Mega Millions jackpot win!

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI

$660 million (est) 7/22/2022 ?

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA

$516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

