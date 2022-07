A stranger was moved to help a Michigan kid out after the bike he just got for his birthday was stolen. Anthony is a 9-year-old boy in Taylor, Michigan that showed maturity well beyond his age during what must have been a roller coaster of emotions. This all started when he received a new bike from his aunt for his 9th birthday. He wakes up the next morning to find that his birthday bike had been stolen. Anthony spoke to WXYZ TV in Detroit about that heartbreaking moment. Anthony's reaction was so incredibly thoughtful as he said this about the person that stole his bike,

