Quick! There’s a bear in your yard. What do you do? You should not panic. Chances are the bear is more afraid of you and is just looking for food. From late spring till summer’s plant harvest starts to come in, bears have to look harder for food. As well, with Stafford’s proximity to two rivers and the forest of Marine Corps Base Quantico, our area makes a nice place for bears to live. The best way to learn to co-exist with bears is to utilize some best practices in your yard like securing trash cans and feeding pets inside your home. Once bears realize the buffet in your yard is closed, they will move on.

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO