Davis, CA

UC Davis Poll: Political Violence Becoming More Acceptable

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new survey shows concerning trends about political discourse in the United States. Researchers from UC Davis Violence...

New Santa Rosa Police Chief Sworn-In Today

New Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan will officially be sworn-in today. Cregan has been chief since the end of June, but there hasn’t been a swearing-in ceremony. He took over as interim chief in May after the retirement of former Chief Ray Navarro. Cregan has been a Santa Rosa police officer for 17 years. He started his law enforcement career in 1999, with the Novato Police Department. The ceremony starts at one 1 PM this afternoon.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Santa Rosa Police Prevent More Sideshows

Santa Rosa Police continue their work at preventing sideshows. On Saturday afternoon, police received information that an illegal sideshow was planned for that evening. Police were out in force – watching vehicles arriving and gathering in various parts of Santa Rosa. Officers immediately began making proactive traffic stops on vehicles that committed various mechanical and moving violations. Officers made over 30 traffic stops during this time, issuing 14 citations. However, just before midnight, a sideshow was set up at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Montecito Boulevard. It lasted several minutes before police managed to disperse the crowd. They also had to intervene when several residents and spectators got into a verbal argument.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Petition Circulating to Cancel Dave Chappelle Shows in Santa Rosa

Comedian Dave Chappelle will play four straight sold-out shows in Santa Rosa this week, but not without some controversy. Chappelle is scheduled to perform at the Luther Burbank Center, which sold more than 63-hundred tickets to see him. But, a nonbinary member of the transgender community has started an online petition, encouraging the venue to drop Chappelle for his past jokes about the transgender community. The petition had more than 100 signatures, as of Friday. Last week, Chappelle’s standup comedy show in Minneapolis was cancelled then relocated to a different theater because of similar online petitions protesting his past jokes about the transgender community.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Revolver Found during Santa Rosa Traffic Stop; Driver Arrested

A 38-year-old Santa Rosa felon has been arrested after a revolver was found in his possession. On Saturday night, a Santa Rosa Police Officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. After learning that the driver was on an active Post Release Community Supervision, the officer was able to search the driver and his vehicle and located a loaded .32 caliber revolver concealed in a tool box on the front passenger seat. Michael Anthony Gutierrez was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, a and post release community supervision violation.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Rohnert Park House Fire Displaces Two and Causes $200,000 in Damages

A residential fire in Rohnert Park has displaced two people. On Sunday afternoon, someone called in a fire at their neighbor’s house on Michael Way, reporting smoke coming from the roof and an alarm sounding inside. Firefighters arrived and found what appeared to be a small fire in the kitchen with smoke and heat advancing to the second floor. Rohnert Park firefighters got the fire under control with assistance from Gold Ridge Fire, Rancho Adobe Fire and Sonoma County Fire. Investigators are still determining the cause but say it may have been started by a portable air pump that was charging on a desk underneath the stairs. Damage to the residence from the fire and smoke is estimated at about $200,000.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
Park Fire in Clearlake Contained to 3 to 5 Acres

A fire that briefly caused evacuation orders in Clearlake has been contained. The Park Fire broke out Saturday afternoon in the area of 18th Avenue and State Route 53. Clearlake Police urged residents to evacuate with those orders being lifted within a few hours. Firefighters contained it to 3 to 5 acres with no injuries or structure loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.
CLEARLAKE, CA

