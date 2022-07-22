UC Davis Poll: Political Violence Becoming More Acceptable

Comedian Dave Chappelle will play four straight sold-out shows in Santa Rosa this week, but not without some controversy. Chappelle is scheduled to perform at the Luther Burbank Center, which sold more than 63-hundred tickets to see him. But, a nonbinary member of the transgender community has started an online petition, encouraging the venue to drop Chappelle for his past jokes about the transgender community. The petition had more than 100 signatures, as of Friday. Last week, Chappelle’s standup comedy show in Minneapolis was cancelled then relocated to a different theater because of similar online petitions protesting his past jokes about the transgender community.
