UC Davis Poll: Political Violence Becoming More Acceptable

A residential fire in Rohnert Park has displaced two people. On Sunday afternoon, someone called in a fire at their neighbor’s house on Michael Way, reporting smoke coming from the roof and an alarm sounding inside. Firefighters arrived and found what appeared to be a small fire in the kitchen with smoke and heat advancing to the second floor. Rohnert Park firefighters got the fire under control with assistance from Gold Ridge Fire, Rancho Adobe Fire and Sonoma County Fire. Investigators are still determining the cause but say it may have been started by a portable air pump that was charging on a desk underneath the stairs. Damage to the residence from the fire and smoke is estimated at about $200,000.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO