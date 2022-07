HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A South Bend, Indiana woman is dead after an accidental shooting at a Cass County home Sunday afternoon. Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke says deputies responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Detroit Road in Howard Township. That’s where they found 35-year-old Brittany Young, who had been shot by the accidental discharge of a firearm while she was transporting it into the house.

