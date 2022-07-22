ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Chickit restaurant to open in Music City Mall in Lewisville

By Sara Rodia
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Chickit is set to open at Music City Mall in Lewisville. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Chickit is opening in August at the Music City Mall in Lewisville. The restaurant...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

International salon Nikita Hair opening first Texas location in Frisco

Nikita Hair will open in September on Preston Road in Frisco. (Courtesy Nikita Hair) Nikita Hair will open its first Texas hair salon in September as the company continues its expansion into the U.S. with a store in Frisco. The company, which originated in Norway, has over 150 locations across Europe, according to marketing manager Jennifer Cruz. Nikita Hair provides hair cuts, coloring extensions and hair treatments for women, men and children. The Frisco location will be 1,700 square feet and located in the Shops at Creekside development alongside tenants such as Waxonomy and Sweetwaters Coffee, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The hair salon will also sell its own line of hair and skin products called Eleni & Chris at its store at 13030 Preston Road, Ste. 500, Frisco. www.nikitahair.com.
KDAF

Yelp says this is the best place to get cheesecake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — "The [cheese]cake is a lie." Yes, we know that's not how the saying goes, but any chance I can make a Portal reference, I will. It's no fib to say that cheesecake is a great dessert. Texture, flavor, and versatility; cheesecake has it all. In honor of this food, Yelp has released a report, looking at which places serve the best cheesecake in Dallas.
flower-mound.com

Texas Star Cafe Now Open

Looking for a new breakfast spot this Sunday morning? Texas Star Cafe is now open in Flower Mound! You can find them at 1901 Long Prairie Rd., Suite 180, in the Founders Square shopping center. Along with their cute country aesthetic, the breakfast and lunch restaurant offers a mix of sweet and savory options, including tasty French toast, cheesy omeletes, country fried steak, and even classic Tex-Mex dishes.
mySanAntonio.com

Plan your trip to Texas' 'Christmas capital' for a North Pole train ride

One of the beautiful things about Texas is that you don't need to flee the state to take a unique vacation. From gulf-coastal beaches, big cities, West Texas cowboy retreats, and charming small towns — each with their own claim to fame — there is a lot of ground to cover. Over in Grapevine, tucked between Dallas and Fort Worth, four-and-a-half hours north of San Antonio, visitors will find themselves surrounded by vineyards in the state's "Christmas capital."
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chandler's Kitchen & Bar opens Flower Mound restaurant

Chandler's Kitchen & Bar opened its Flower Mound location. (Courtesy Chandler's Kitchen & Bar) Chandler's Kitchen & Bar opened July 19 in Flower Mound. The restaurant is located at 890 Parker Square Road, Flower Mound. Its menu includes shareables, such as buttermilk shrimp, crab avocado and sauteed mussels. It also features entree items such as steak frittes, pork schnitzel, bolognese and New York strip steak. 972-537- 5567. www.chandlerskitchenandbar.com.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

KidSmiles Dental + Orthodontics now open in Flower Mound

KidSmiles Dental Orthodontics is now open in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Pexels) KidSmiles Dental + Orthodontics opened its Flower Mound office June 30, according to a spokesperson from the dentist's office. It is located at 3901 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 110. The office provides dental care for children and is a local, family-owned and -operated business. Services include cleanings, cavity repair, braces and emergency dentistry. 972-634-0699.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Tap-in Grill & Pub is now open in Alliance area of Fort Worth

The Tap-in Grill & Pub opened on July 18 at 3351 Texas Sage Trail in Fort Worth. (Courtesy The Tap-in Grill & Pub) The Tap-in Grill & Pub opened July 18 at 3351 Texas Sage Trail, Fort Worth. The restaurant is a European-style pub that offers a wide variety of food, such as burgers, wings, salads, pizza, fish and more. The restaurant's original location is in Grapevine. 817-741-5284. On Facebook and at https://thetapin.com.
nomadlawyer.org

Frisco: Top rated 7 Best Places to Visit in Frisco, Texas

Frisco is located in Collin and Denton Counties in Texas. It is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, approximately 25 miles (40km) from Dallas Love Field and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. It is a world away from the busy downtowns of Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas. It has a small-town feel that's ideal for a relaxing getaway but still full of Texan flavor. The Frisco Heritage Museum is located downtown and displays antiques, vintage cars, and railroad memorabilia.
dallasexpress.com

Surprise Concerts Pop Up In Dallas

Live music is slowly returning after being mostly silent for a couple of years. And while some people are cautious about attending events with large crowds, a unique entertainment company has discovered a way to host intimate concerts that give attendees a live music experience like never before. Sofar Sounds...
B106

Shocking Video Shows Why a Texas Taco Bell is Facing $1M Lawsuit

A trip to get some fast food turned into a hospital stay for a Texas mother and daughter after they complained about their order. Now a lawsuit has been filed against Taco Bell, alleging that a manager at a Dallas location threw boiling water on the two women after they went inside the restaurant to get the right food.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

