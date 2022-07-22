Victims Identified in Napa County Plane Crash

Santa Rosa Police continue their work at preventing sideshows. On Saturday afternoon, police received information that an illegal sideshow was planned for that evening. Police were out in force – watching vehicles arriving and gathering in various parts of Santa Rosa. Officers immediately began making proactive traffic stops on vehicles that committed various mechanical and moving violations. Officers made over 30 traffic stops during this time, issuing 14 citations. However, just before midnight, a sideshow was set up at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Montecito Boulevard. It lasted several minutes before police managed to disperse the crowd. They also had to intervene when several residents and spectators got into a verbal argument.
