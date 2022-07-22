ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Victims Identified in Napa County Plane Crash

 3 days ago

The victims of Sunday morning's plane crash in rural Napa County have been...

CBS Sacramento

2 Killed In Napa County Plane Crash Identified As Placer County Residents Scott Killian And Dreyson Hicks

NAPA – Two people who were killed in a plane crash earlier this month in Napa County have been identified as Placer County residents. Scott Killian, 61, of Roseville was piloting the plane when it crashed near Berryessa Estates in Napa County on the morning of July 17, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash also killed 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks from Rocklin. The crash caused a vegetation fire that grew to one to two acres before firefighters from Cal Fire had it contained at 10:27 a.m., CBS San Francisco reports. The crash investigation had been taken over by the National Transportation Safety Board. They have not released the exact cause of the crash.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family of 3 extricated from crashed car on I-880

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A family traveling on Interstate 880 near San Leandro had to be extricated from their crashed car on Sunday. Images posted by Alameda County Firefighters show multiple firefighters assisting in the rescue. The car was smashed against the middle divide of freeway. Officials said the jaws...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SUV located in Sacramento River Monday morning

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A vehicle was located in the Sacramento River just east of Cottonwood on Monday morning. Shasta County deputies said they received a call at 6 a.m. that a red Saturn SUV was in the water at the Balls Ferry Fishing Access and Boat Ramp, off of Gover Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Solano County Deputies Protect Home From Grass Fire

DIXON – Two Solano County sheriff’s deputies are being credited with protecting a home from a grass fire. On Sunday, Solano County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Schilling and Lopez were in the area of Hawkins and Pitt School roads in Dixon when they noticed that a roadside fire was getting close to a house, according to a sheriff’s department statement. They stopped and tried to contact the homeowners, but got no answer. The deputies then used a water hose outside the home to hold the fire back from the home. Firefighters from the Dixon Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

1 dead and two others hurt in Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says one person has died and two others were taken to the hospital following a crash in Sacramento. Law enforcement says just after 3 p.m Saturday an 82-year-old driver was going north on Stockton Blvd. when they decided to make a left turn onto McMahon Drive. At this time, according to law enforcement, a 29-year-old driver in a Toyota Rav 4 "ran the red light, veered right and struck 3 pedestrians."
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man rescued from American River, airlifted to hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was rescued from the American River and airlifted to the hospital on Sunday, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from July 24, 2022. He was pulled from the river near Camp Pollock after being under the water for over three minutes, the Sacramento Fire Department said on social media.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ksro.com

Park Fire in Clearlake Contained to 3 to 5 Acres

A fire that briefly caused evacuation orders in Clearlake has been contained. The Park Fire broke out Saturday afternoon in the area of 18th Avenue and State Route 53. Clearlake Police urged residents to evacuate with those orders being lifted within a few hours. Firefighters contained it to 3 to 5 acres with no injuries or structure loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.
CLEARLAKE, CA
FOX40

Placer County residents killed in Napa County plane crash

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Napa County officials identified the two people who died in a plane crash on Sunday as 61-year-old Scott Killian and 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks. The plane crash happened Sunday morning around 8:30 near Pope Valley. The Napa County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said Killian, who was the...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Cadillac sparks garage fire that spread to house north of Carmichael

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Cadillac warming up in a Sacramento County homeowner's garage ended up sparking a fire on Saturday, authorities said. The fire started in the 5400 block of Marmith Avenue, which is just off of Manzanita Avenue north of Carmichael, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on social media.
CARMICHAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person dead, 2 others injured by gunfire in Marin

MARIN, Calif. - One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in Marin Sunday morning. The Marin County Sheriff was called to the scene Cole Drive in Marin City at 10:30 a.m. where more than one person was suffering from gunshot wounds. A spokesperson for the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fire burns two acres of vegetation near the American River

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, firefighters have responded to vegetation fire along the American River Bike Trail. According to the tweet the fire is approximately two acres. As of 1:50 p.m. there have been no reported injuries or structures...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Police Prevent More Sideshows

Santa Rosa Police continue their work at preventing sideshows. On Saturday afternoon, police received information that an illegal sideshow was planned for that evening. Police were out in force – watching vehicles arriving and gathering in various parts of Santa Rosa. Officers immediately began making proactive traffic stops on vehicles that committed various mechanical and moving violations. Officers made over 30 traffic stops during this time, issuing 14 citations. However, just before midnight, a sideshow was set up at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Montecito Boulevard. It lasted several minutes before police managed to disperse the crowd. They also had to intervene when several residents and spectators got into a verbal argument.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Who Allegedly Fled Scene Of Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash In Sacramento Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver is under arrest after a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento County left one pedestrian dead and two others injured. Hit-and-run suspect’s SUV The incident happened around 3 p.m. along Stockton Boulevard near McMahon Drive. According to authorities, a white Toyota Rav4 SUV was reportedly driving down Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it hit a sedan that was making a left turn to McMahon Drive. The crash caused the sedan to hit three pedestrians who were on the sidewalk. One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were hospitalized with injuries...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

She seemed like an elderly Sacramento landlady. Dorothea Puente was actually a serial killer.

Sacramento police were no stranger to the tidy Victorian at 1426 F Street. As they went up the steps of the blue-green home on Nov. 11, 1988, a miniature windmill turned lazily in the neat, flower-filled front yard and birds chirped from a decorative wishing well. The officers knocked, and a slight, white-haired woman in coke-bottle glasses opened the door: the landlady, Dorothea Puente.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

20 people displaced after Sacramento County apartment fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — About 20 people are without a place to live and one person was injured after an apartment complex caught fire in Sacramento County on Sunday, authorities said. The fire started at an apartment complex off of Little Oak Lane, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fires Break Out In The Sacramento Area

Several fires broke out in Sacramento on Saturday. One fire broke out at a trailer in Old Sacramento. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 Block of Dixieanne Ave. A trailer behind a commercial business along with other outbuildings caught fire, firefighters say. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to commercial businesses and fully extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported. The second fire happened in a field in West Sacramento near Marshall road and Martinique street. Firefighters quickly put the fire out. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A third fire broke out at a large home in Sacramento earlier on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at a three-story home on Marmith Avenue near Garfield Avenue and Arcade Creek Park. No injuries were reported. The cause of that fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA

