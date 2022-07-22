ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Tesla secures its own exclusive car lane at US-Mexico border crossing

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEdLX_0gp6MXJQ00

Tesla and its suppliers have secured a car lane for their own exclusive use at the US-Mexico border after Elon Musk’s electric-car maker hammered out a deal with officials in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

The exclusive lane, complete with a green highway sign labeled with the company’s distinctive logo, is located at the Colombia Solidarity border checkpoint near Laredo, Texas. Tesla shifted its corporate headquarters from California to Austin, Texas last year.

“It was a simple incentive,” Ivan Rivas, the economy minister of Nuevo Leon, told Bloomberg in an interview on the unique deal.

“What we want is a crossing that’s much more expedited and efficient. And maybe there will be a lane for other companies in the future like there is for Tesla,” Rivas added.

It’s unclear if the incentive that Rivas mentioned came in the form of a payment by Tesla or if it merely referenced an uptick in economic activity for Nuevo Leon. Rivas said he did not negotiate the deal and did not have further information to share about the state’s conversations with Tesla.

Nuevo Leon borders the US for a roughly 10-mile stretch near Laredo. Under normal conditions at its busiest point of entry, the average wait time for commercial vehicles that portion of the border is about 20 minutes, according to Bloomberg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Awgsj_0gp6MXJQ00
It’s unclear how Tesla secured the exclusive lane.
Codefront

While Tesla and its business partners has a streamlined path at the border, the company does not have exclusive privileges at US-managed crossings, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

“For northbound commercial trucks at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, currently there are only the regular cargo lanes and the Free and Secure Trade (FAST) lane, which is for the exclusive use of companies that are enrolled in the CBP-Trade Partnership against Terrorism (C-TPAT) program,” a CBP official told TechCrunch .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c1Q68_0gp6MXJQ00
Tesla has six suppliers in Nuevo Leon.
Getty Images

“There is no separate, dedicated lane for Tesla or any specific company,” the official added.

The Post has reached out to Tesla for further comment.

At least six Tesla suppliers have facilities located in Nuevo Leon – giving Elon Musk’s firm a clear reason to seek easier access to the region. Rivas indicated the Mexican state is aiming to become a hub of activity for the burgeoning electric vehicle sector.

“Nuevo Leon is turning into an electro-mobility hub,” he added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
City
Laredo, TX
City
Austin, TX
Laredo, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy