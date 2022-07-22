ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Shop the viral “Little Miss” meme Instagram trend with Mr. Men merch

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDGLK_0gp6MWQh00
New York Post Composite

Are you “Little Miss Social Media” on all things trending?

If yes, then chances are you’ve been bombarded with Little Miss memes, all over your Instagram and Facebook feeds.

If you don’t remember, the adorable, colorful, animated figures are from a collection of cartoons called Mr. Men and Little Miss, originally from British children’s books by Roger Hargreaves and later his son, Adam Hargreaves.

However, it was far after the 1971 publish date that the Little Miss characters started popping up all over social media. In the early 2000s, Facebook posts one would tag all their friends as the characters and wear all of the merchandise sold at outlets like Limited Too and Justice, to the delight — and maybe some horror of parents with middle schoolers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Do1PU_0gp6MWQh00
Facebook

Now, instead of tagging your Facebook friends, people are flocking to Instagram to post which Little Miss relates to them the most, using old cartoons like “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Little Miss Chatterbox,” while also creating their own memes for the current day and age, like “Little Miss Drinks Iced Coffee In The Winter” and “Little Miss Uses The Notes App On Instagram” to name a few.

While we know the lingo of “Mr.” for men and “Little” for women may be quite dated, the Gen Z crowd is certainly embracing the humor and taking this trend into 2022.

Since throwback style and retro trends are all the rage these days, we wanted to see if we could find any Little Miss merch, and found a few stickers, styles and accessories that will turn anyone into “Little Miss Only Speaks In Trending Memes”

1. Casetify Mr. Men Little Miss collection, prices vary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zj0cD_0gp6MWQh00
Casetify

This is for those that can relate to “Little Miss Never Puts Her Phone Down.”

This Casetify limited-edition launch could have come at a better time, featuring phone cases and other accessories with the OG Mr. Man and Little Miss characters in a fun summer camping setting.

“Mr. Men Little Miss are ready to check out for summertime. Join your favorites, from Mr. Happy to Little Miss Sunshine, as they embark on their camping trip. Whether your vibe is goofy or girly, there’s a Mr. Men Little Miss for you!” reads the product page.

2. Sandro Paris x Mr. Men Little Miss collection, prices vary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Wpsr_0gp6MWQh00
Sandro Paris

Designer fashion, meet Little Miss.

This collaboration with Sandro Paris is a fun and fashionable one. Starring the original Mr. Men and Little Misses icons, find options for men and women, spanning hats, pants, sweatshirts, accessories and more.

3. Mr. Men Little Miss tee shirts, $20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFljs_0gp6MWQh00
Amazon

Sometimes a tee can really say it all.

Head over the the Mr. Man and Little Miss storefront on Amazon for a wide array of options. Opt for classics like “Little Miss Fabulous” and “Mr. Cool” and choose your favorite color as well.

4. Mr. Man and Little Miss books, prices vary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUR6T_0gp6MWQh00
Target

Get back to where it all started with the original books.

Target has almost everything in the collection, including the classics by Roger Hargreaves and also later books by his son, Adam Hargreaves. Shop the set and then introduce the beloved blobs to the next generation.

5. GCDS Streetwear x Little Miss, prices vary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wv33_0gp6MWQh00
Farfetch

Take Mr. Man and Little Miss to the streets with this collection sold on Farfetch.

The GCDS brand, standing for “God Can’t Destroy Streetwear”, is a super trendy one, so it makes sense that they have a Little Miss collection. We love this sweatshirt that is an homage to the Facebook posts of the early 2000’s, as well as the white hoodie and classic Y2K denim skirt.

6. Little Miss stickers, prices vary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Snd0u_0gp6MWQh00
Redbubble

Stick to your personality and embrace every part of it.

These stickers are made by different designers and sold on RedBubble, the perfect platform for trending memes and viral moments. There are plenty to choose from, and prices start at just a dollar, in some cases, so be sure to stock up.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
ABC News

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
The Next Web

How to use Facebook’s new Feeds tab to customize the posts you see

Scrolling down Facebook’s home page is sometimes messy — you can’t find the post you saw before and you’re bombarded with often unrelated content. But, finally, things are changing. In a Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg announced that the platform is introducing a feature that lets users...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Hargreaves
TIME

Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It

Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
INTERNET
Popular Science

Facebook’s new profiles feature will let users split up their accounts

Facebook is testing out an option for users to have multiple profiles all stemming from a single account. Currently, having more than one account violates Facebook Community Standards and can lead to users having their account restricted or even permanently disabled. But with this new feature, a group of pilot users are being given the ability to have up to five profiles tied to that single account, Bloomberg first reported on Thursday.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#British#Limited Too#Justice
SheKnows

Katie Holmes’ Chic Summer Shoes Are Nearly $1,000 But We Found 4 Lookalikes Starting at $98

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to shoes, no one can quite match Katie Holmes. The actress has been spotted wearing some pretty fabulous footwear out and about in New York City throughout the summer, and her recent fashion statement featured a pair of sneakers were absolutely head-over-heels for. (See what we did there?) Holmes wore a pair of Chloé designer sneakers, and we found the ideal dupes and similar styles that start at just $98 at Nordstrom.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Katie Holmes Wore a Blanket Dress in 90-Degree Weather

Katie Holmes found a way to wear a blanket as an outfit in the middle of the New York City summer. The actress stepped out yesterday for an appearance on Good Morning America wearing a knit midi dress with white, gray, brown, and black stripes with a matching shawl by Chloé. She paired the cozy-looking piece with oxford sneakers, also by the brand, and carried a black croc shoulder bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

Facebook might soon let you have up to 5 separate profiles, because why not

The last several months have been particularly turbulent at Facebook, where Mark Zuckerberg’s social media juggernaut has been rattled by everything from a decline in user activity, to engagement shifting over to hot newer apps like TikTok plus the loss of now ex-COO Sheryl Sandberg, who helped build Facebook’s advertising juggernaut (and who, incidentally, is also being investigated by the company right now).
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Phone Arena

Soon, Facebook may finally let you have more than one profile on its platform

Having multiple profiles on Facebook has been forbidden for years. According to the social media, each user must have only one profile. Of course, if you want to, you can have more than one account, but you must register your other profiles with different emails. And it's needless to say that this is not something that Facebook encourages you to do. However, soon, Facebook's one profile per user policy might become a thing of the past.
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to report someone on Facebook

You shouldn't have to deal with hateful posts. Facebook is an excellent way to keep in touch with friends and family, get involved with local communities, and share common likes and interests. Of course, your Facebook timeline could actually be quite the opposite, with plenty of hateful posts to be seen on the platform. If you come across such offensive posts, you might want to report the person posting them. Here’s how to report someone on Facebook.
INTERNET
The Independent

Julianne Moore shares beauty secrets at 61: ‘I destroyed my eyebrows’

Julianne Moore has opened up about her beauty tips and mishaps over the years, including the incredibly relatable time she overplucked her eyebrows as a teenager.In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the 61-year-old actress explained how her outlook on beauty and appearance has changed as she’s grown older. Now, she’s learned to embrace her freckles and red hair, while still being less consumed with her looks.“I think it’s because you have other things that you are interested in, such as family, relationships, work or your community. Being myopic about the way you look recedes,” she told the...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy