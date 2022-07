The San Diego Padres have reportedly discussed a trade with the Chicago Cubs for both Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. Such a trade would net a large return for the Cubbies. Happ and Contreras were expected to go to separate trade destinations, but any deal to the same organization could help increases the prospect capital involved. The San Diego Padres have such a farm system, and AJ Preller isn’t afraid to trade away said prospects.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO