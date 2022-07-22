ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christen Press, Tobin Heath add fuel to relationship rumors with 2022 ESPYs appearance

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LG4xu_0gp6MUfF00

A night to remember.

Tobin Heath and Christen Press stole the spotlight at the 2022 ESPY Awards on Wednesday when the US women’s national team stars walked the red carpet with their pinkies intertwined.

Press — who is currently recovering from a torn right ACL she sustained in an Angel City FC win last month — and Heath smiled together outside of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood amid speculation the two are an item.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TF12X_0gp6MUfF00
Christen Press and Tobin Heath attend the ESPY Awards on July 20, 2022.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FFTP_0gp6MUfF00
Tobin Heath posted a photo with Christen Press during the ESPYs on July 20, 2022.
Instagram

Both soccer players took to Instagram to share photos of one another at the ESPYs. Press, a forward on Angel City FC, posted a collage of red carpet snaps that featured the rumored duo locking pinkies.

The 33-year-old Press thanked Gucci in her post’s caption, as the luxury Italian fashion house dressed the pair for the occasion.

Heath shared a sweet snap on her page that featured the 34-year-old athlete with her arm around Press, who lounged on her shoulder.

Heath and Press have not addressed or confirmed a potential romance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eoQeg_0gp6MUfF00
Angel City FC forward Christen Press in action on June 7, 2022.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Oe6p_0gp6MUfF00
Arsenal’s Tobin Heath on April 3, 2022.
PA Images via Getty Images

In June, Heath shared an Instagram photo that featured her posing beside a portrait that read, “I’m Gay.” The artwork, titled “Out Now,” was sold at auction that month, and will be on display at the Museum of Women in New York through Dec. 23.

Heath is a co-founder and creative director at re—inc, a purposeful lifestyle brand, which was also founded by Press, OL Reign captain Megan Rapinoe, and Meghan Klingenberg, a defender for the Portland Thorns.

Heath and Press played together with Manchester United for the 2020-21 season before Press left for Angel City FC and Heath departed to Arsenal. Heath has since returned to the NWSL, having signed with OL Reign in June.

Comments / 0

