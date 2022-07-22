ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skateboarder struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Highland

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 22 AM Edition) 02:32

A man riding a skateboard was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Highland early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to East 3rd Street, east of Tippecanoe Avenue at 12:48 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway.

Upon their arrival, the deputies found the man lying in the westbound lanes of traffic. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was riding a skateboard in the westbound lanes of East 3rd Street when he was struck by a vehicle that driving west.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene before the deputies arrived. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Caudle of the Region Major Accident Investigation Team at (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.

