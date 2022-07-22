Mega Millions jackpot reaches $660 million

Southern Californians feeling lucky with Mega Millions jackpot at $660 million 02:20

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached a whopping $660 million, so Southern Californians are venturing out to so-called lucky retailers across the region to try their own luck.

The estimated jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing has reached a lofty $660 million. If one ticket wins it all tonight, it would be the third largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night, when the jackpot was $550 million, were 2-31-32-37-70, and the Mega Ball was 25. Four tickets, including one sold in California, matched all five numbers, but not the Mega Ball, and is worth $629,182.

The Mega Millions has been rolling over since April 15, when a ticket sold in Tennessee won $20 million. One of the biggest Mega Millions jackpots won this year was in Southern California, when a ticket sold in January at a Woodland Hills gas station took home the $426 million prize .

Kenny Harris says he always buys his lottery tickets at the very Woodland Hills gas station that sold the big winner in January.

"That's why I'm here to buy my tickets again, I know they sold the last one," he said.

The odds of winning are 1 in more than 302 million, but some Southern Californians are hoping lightning will strike again here. Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, considered to be a lucky lottery store, doesn't open until 7 a.m., but a line had already formed at the door by 6:30 a.m.

"I'm here to win because, you know, a little bit will help out, but this is more than a little bit," Cynthia Noria said with a laugh.

Mega Millions are $2 each, and the drawing takes place at 8 p.m.